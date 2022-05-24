60 years old | The next European elections are in the minds of Timo Soini, who has once resigned from politics – he says he smells demand

The emeritus populist needs detachment from politics.

Timo Soinihow are you?

“Happy!”

Soini hawks heated cheese wood. It reportedly tastes especially delicious because it is offered by the journalist “Erko Spike”.

Soini withdrew from politics in 2019. Since then, it has been speculated what he intends to do next.

“I’m well. I have gotten rid of politics, its daily rhythm and that life. ”

Soini says that even less than ten kilos of weight have been lost, even though meat food tastes and sauna beers sometimes.

He points out that in politics, people can be badly injured and damaged. However, the emeritus populist in Finnish politics says that he has received more than he could have imagined.

Great career, there’s no whining or complaining, he says.

“It’s not too much to praise. If you write that Soini is doing well and her life is fun, then they think the devil is getting too little. ”

Soini made politics for more than three decades. Rolling over the years, however, makes a man pensive. Is there more life after sixty?

“You never know how many days are left. It’s been the toughest experience that I’ve had quite a few dead guys lately. They have been of the same age group, ”he says.

“I have to think, after hopefully a few more good years, what to do.”

Soini has set up a company, which he speaks about at markets, village parties and various events. Those who have money are charged, others reportedly do not.

He says he holds events “for men’s circles and with retro priests”.

“They are retired Old Testament men. Means Lutheran opponents of the female priesthood, Pentecostals and Free Churches. ”

Soini emphasizes that he is not now forced to go to places where he does not enjoy himself because he is no longer chosen by the people.

Basic Finns the former president shakes his head at the current politics of basic finns, although he points out that he does not hate them or wish them any harm. However, he said, it would be a great time now if he wanted to “get a little detached”. Even the NATO jacket has turned so many.

“Think about it, the price of petrol is 2.5 euros and there are no other market sellers in the market. In my time, there was always a tent of persu, ”Soini thinks.

“There is no such thing as immigration deliberation. Nonsense. You should be able to do better. ”

Jussi Halla-ahon with Soini has not spoken in years. Soini says that when his father died in 2020, the basic Finns became an address signed by Halla-aho.

“It was a great gesture, and for me it was over. My father was a member of basic Finns until the end, ”he says.

“If I say a word of criticism from basic Finns, it is not because of history, but because I think something could be done better.”

According to Soini, it is not worth talking about the past. Nor have the basic Finns reportedly done so.

“I don’t want to mumble too much about Halla-aho, but I knew he wasn’t a leader. He could have been a genuine prime challenger, and what did he do? He tossed his shovel into the corner of the sandbox and said I was giving up the whole thing. There will be no revolutions in this way. ”

Soini says he smells a slight symptom of political change. Not everyone is reportedly able to vote for the Coalition.

Soini predicts an exciting parliamentary election battle next winter. He thinks there would now be a huge order in politics for a talented man or woman.

“I could support and help a little, mentor. If anyone were to ask what’s at the top there, I could say it’s windy there, hah, hah. ”

Soini has been polled in the regional and municipal elections. The parliamentary elections have already been requested. However, the idea seems distant.

There should be a big spark. Should smell a big change, he ponders.

However, one can see from the man that the flame has begun to flutter. There is a spark, and he doesn’t deny it.

The fact that Alpha TV has just started its own talk show hosted by Soini also points to a renewed enthusiasm.

Parliament or the city council are reportedly no longer attractive but the European Parliament is. Soini admits to mapping the situation.

“Let’s keep the doors open, there will be an EU election in two years.”

Soini admits it will be a big decision if he commits to the European Parliament for five years. The complaint should come first.

He says he just went to see a hockey game in Tampere. Dozens of people had come and wanted a common selfie picture.

“Yes. Demand has clearly increased. It could also be because the coronavirus kept all demand out or it just increased, ”he says.

“I’m not saying which party, but I’m not ruling out anything. I don’t want to join any party or oppose any party. “