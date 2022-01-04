60 years old | “The more viewers, the fewer stars,” thinks Jukka Helle, who is responsible for many of Finland’s biggest hit movies – he doesn’t like all his films

According to Jukka Helte, CEO of Solar Films, critics do not always understand what kind of film they are evaluating.

WHEN CEO of Solar Films Jukka Hellettä asks to describe him and the owner of the film production company Markus Selinin division of labor, he smiles at the question.

“Markus is a circus director who comes up with hilarious ideas and at his best – and worst – walks above the ground. My job is to take things from the ideation phase to the concrete. Sometimes it means hitting boring facts on the table, ”Helle replies.

“We’re kind of like a two-headed person. There is incredible creativity on one side and a sense of realism on the other. ”

Heart and brain?

“Maybe so.”

TWO the difference is also evident in the fact that nothing is really known about Helte. Throughout its existence, Solar has personified Markus Selin as a godfather-like character. In the heat, on the other hand, it’s hard to find one decent interview.

It’s kind of a miracle.

Helle has worked as the CEO of Solar Films since 1998. During that time, Solar has grown into a major Finnish film production company that has smashed from success to audience.

Helle says it’s been a conscious choice. He has never been interested in the public, and he has not seen any real benefit from it. He describes himself as a determined and modest father of five children.

He doesn’t want to tell any more about his private life.

“This morning, in fact, I was wondering why the hell black is going to do the thing. After all, most readers have no idea who I am, ”Helle says and laughs.

“What’s the point here?”

A LOT. In addition to his role as CEO, Helle is also a responsible producer and has been brainstorming most of Solar’s biggest hits.

Helt has had his keys in the game, among other things In bad boys (614,628 viewers) Matissa (463,186 spectators), In the mind of the apostate (500,927 viewers) and In a class meeting (505,430 spectators).

Making movies is a business. Helle says Solar strives above all to make films that touch the widest possible audience. They do not set higher goals for their products.

So what touches?

Here, Helle says she trusts her own instincts and feel. Solar is not used to conducting market research.

“I claim that when someone comes to pitch me a movie idea, I know with reasonable accuracy right after the show if the film can get twenty thousand, one hundred thousand or two hundred thousand viewers.”

Always intuition has not hit right. The Lordi horror film made in the Eurovision Song Contest Dark Floors (2008) proved to be a pancake. An even bigger disaster had been going on for years Mannerheima film that pumped millions into pre-production.

Helle says Mannerheim was a “superteacher” experience.

“Learn a tremendous amount of legal and financial issues.”

“The hell of a big fall it still came.”

FOR THE FILM SECTOR Helle ended up by chance. While studying at the Helsinki School of Economics in the early 1980s, he joined the school’s film club and quickly entered the world of film.

“We looked at classics. A new wave of French. Buñuelia and Truffaut, ”Helle lists.

“I love hardcore art.”

A word about an economics student enthusiastic about films went to the Department of Cinematography at the University of Art and Design Helsinki. Soon, Helle was hired as a production manager for student work, and after graduating from business school, she was hired as the CEO of Fantasia Film.

A few years later, Helle was contacted by Solar Films. Chamomile gold rush for the production of comedy (1997), a co-operation company was sought.

“Solar had been up and running for a couple of years, but no one had noticed the paperwork. ChamomileIn connection with the film, Markus realized that he needed someone who could look after the numbers, ”Helle recalls.

FASHION FILMS in addition, Solar Films has been producing for more than two decades Bad country (2005) and Cleaning (2012). More than fifty Jussi statues have been awarded to Solar’s films.

But at least as many of its productions have garnered the opposite reactions. For example, it premiered in July ClassmeetingThe third part of the series (the most watched domestic in 2021) collected mainly one-star ratings and was shouted at the media as a blind spot.

“If you did a statistical analysis of our movies, you would probably find out that the more viewers, the fewer stars.”

Helle admits she doesn’t like all of Solar’s ​​movies either. Sometimes the crushing criticism is still astounding.

“Sometimes it feels a bit like critics don’t really know what kind of movie they’ve gone to see. For example Class three it was complained that there are not enough big and carrying female characters in the film. It is not. After all, the film is about three crazy guys who go docking and getting married. ”