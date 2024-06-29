60 years old | The Metsolat series made Anu Hälva a huge celebrity – “Crazy years,” she says

60 years old|Theater director Anu Hälvä doesn’t miss the publicity hype of the 1990s and her role as a TV star.

Anu Hälvän summer has started dramatically. A tick would bite the instructor on a cabin trip in mid-May. Soon a red welt appeared at the bite site.

A course of antibiotics was ahead.

“I was told to watch out for the sun then. I didn’t believe it when I normally don’t burn at all. Well, I burned everything,” Hälvä says and points to his face.

The head would be dizzy otherwise. Two days before the interview, Ypäjän’s Music Theater had its premiere directed by Hälvä Myrskyluoto Maija.

The intensive training and working period of several months has taken its toll.

“Pajatso is completely empty.”

FINNISH still remember Hälvä best from the favorite series of the early 1990s Metsolat and The blonde came into the house.

I’m a bit amused by the stupid thing. He has not been seen on screen for over twenty years. And he hasn’t been asked there for a long time.

Yes, Hälvä still fondly remembers his television career. For example About forests I remember a particularly great work group.

On the other hand, he can’t say much about the program’s content. Hälvä reveals that he has never seen the series.

“Maybe then in a rocking chair,” he says and laughs.

For television viewers Metsolat meant a lot. The drama series about the life of a small farming family from Kainuu grew into a phenomenon of its time, which riveted an audience of millions to the televisions week after week.

Finns still remember Anu Hälva best from their favorite TV series of the early 1990s. I’m a bit amused by the stupid thing.

THIRTY and about a rather unknown theater actor Metsolat made a followed public figure.

Hälvä says he remembers the “crazy years” with mixed feelings.

Thanks to the publicity, she was able to meet many famous people she admired and get to know social circles, the kind of which she could not have imagined as a young girl from Tampere.

Hälvä especially remembers the artist’s visit to the popular relationship quiz A familiar thing in the show.

They were the second couple in the program Lasse and Päivi Virén.

Hälvä says that he was eagerly waiting to meet the running legend. However, the encounter turned out to be completely different from what he had imagined.

“At the studio, he came up to me very nicely, said hello and asked for an autograph. I replied that this is going completely wrong now!”

In the Metsolat series episode Arkea ja juhlaa (1993), a wedding was celebrated. The newly married couple Helena and Erkki Metsola (Anu Hälvä and Kari Hakala, right) are congratulated by Helena’s brother Kari Kaukovaara (Juha Hyppönen) and Erki’s sister Eeva Metsola (Katriina Honkanen).

Eeva Eloranta (left), Lotta Onttonen, Niko Sinervä, Esko Salminen, Anu Hälvä and Saara Ylitalo starred in the Blondi tuli taloon family series (1994–1995).

HIS CHILDREN with the birth, Hälvä suddenly withdrew from the limelight. Many found the choice strange.

Hälvä was one of the most popular actresses of her time. If he wanted to, he could possibly still be. Has the choice ever been regretted?

Hälva shakes his head.

He says that he was not interested in fame, stardom or extra zeros after the salary. It was important to be able to realize yourself as versatile as possible as an artist.

In addition, fame often felt unpleasant. Hälvä says that during the worst publicity spin, he didn’t always recognize himself from the magazine stories about him.

“It started right out of the blue. That’s when I decided to stop the job and make a total cut in terms of publicity,” he says.

“I thought that why do I need such publicity that doesn’t even tell about me. I thought that either I can do without it or I can’t and I’ll start doing something completely different.”

FREAKING the last big television role was in the hospital series that ran from 1996 to 1998 The miracle workers Maija Lehmus, a strict ward manager.

Hälvä says that he wanted Lehmus to be the opposite The blonde came into the house -for the babbling blonde character in the soap opera.

She pulled on a gray wig, glasses and left the makeup off.

The solution was not the producer of the program Pertti Pasanen mind.

“So he got paralyzed. In Spede’s opinion, there was nothing funny about an ugly woman. I remember when he came and said, you can’t look like that. I answered that I could.”

In The Miracle Makers, Anu Hälvä (right) wanted to wear a gray wig and glasses, and that was not to the liking of producer Spede Pasanen. Department secretary Sari Raaste was introduced by Mari Vainio.

THE LAST for fifteen years, Hälvä has mainly worked as a theater director. When it comes to directing, he is particularly attracted by the comprehensiveness of the work.

Hälvä compares steering to captaining a ship.

“At that stage, when we are in the open sea and no landmarks are visible yet, we have to be able to convince the working group that we are going there. No one else does.”

It was not a completely trouble-free return to the theater world. Hälvä says that he had to struggle with various prejudices for a long time.

“Just the fact that I’m not a public leftist is immediately out of the question in theater circles,” he gushes.

“And having two higher university degrees and speaking five languages ​​doesn’t help either. Still, I’m seen as a stupid blonde, even though I’m not even blonde.”

Then he chuckles.

“But this is Finland.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Be true to yourself.”