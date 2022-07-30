60 years old | The interaction conjured up by the theater still enchants the actor Satu Silvo, because on the stage “you can mature and grow old with the role”

Actor and restaurateur Satu Silvo was already charmed by performing as a child.

Actor Fairy tale Silvo played sports when he was young, mostly volleyball and high jump. But his passion for theater began just as early and intensively, from the age of eight he appeared as a poetry reciter as well as in his first role in a play.

“From performing, I realized that with a poem or a role in a play, we become something more”, Silvo describes his first feelings in performing art. “

“And of course the feedback: that the roles touch other people! That warm and well-being-fueling atmosphere charmed me.”

A family of seven lived in Valkeala in Kymenlaakso. Both of Satu Silvo’s parents were amateur actors who had met at theater tours in Hamina when they were young. It was not at all surprising that one’s own daughter-in-law threw herself into the industry.

“I missed high school, but I read in a guidebook that you could get into theater college as a non-student. I tried to get there and they took me right in – it was an insanely great feeling!”

Study it was not only a fulfilling but also a stressful time. If a professor of acting Bunch Turk in his teaching he was able to captivate with his “amazing visions”, he equally knew how to arouse fearful uncertainty with his methods.

“I had and still have a strong sense of self-esteem, but strangely, the feeling of inferiority and shame remained for quite a long time,” Silvo describes.

“I was such a workaholic for Turka, he praised and barked at the same time.”

Even as a student, Silvo got a big supporting role Matti Kassilan from directing Neck mountainfrom the movie (1984), he excelled as a supporting actor Esko Salminen. Critics praised the film and the audience gathered around 150,000.

Silvo liked film work and top director Kassila, but ultimately he prioritizes acting in the theater. “The advantage of stage work is that I can explore my role more thoroughly, and I get to mature and grow old with my role, as it were. That’s why the theater is clearly closer.”

Satu Silvo lives in Käpylä, Helsinki. He has a greenhouse in his garden, from which he picks herbs to take to his own vegetarian restaurant.

In four in the past decade, Silvo has acted from one side to the other – both in classic dramas, comedies and big musicals.

What kind of play would you definitely like a role in, Satu Silvo?

“A small-scale chamber play where I would be able to make use of my already accumulated life experience. Of course, all well-written dramas are enjoyable, because they are always so close to comedy.”

Today, many young female writers produce very interesting play texts, he adds.

A good theater director can bring out powerful views from Silvo, as long as he convinces with his ability to engage in equal dialogue. An actor must be able to fully trust his director.

He hopes for similar qualities from his co-star.

“That he doesn’t leave you alone in the scene, that our work is to work together and grow in it, and that he doesn’t fear changes”, Silvo defines the optimal partner on stage.

“The enchantment of the theater is always created by interaction, where the third participant is the audience present at any given time.”