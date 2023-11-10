60 years old | The garden fascinates the writer Mari Mörö: “It’s an accounting and funeral office, in the garden you can find the beginning and the end of life”

“You should fall in love with soil while you’re alive,” says author Mari Mörö.

10.11. 18:30

Author Mari Mörö answers the phone at home in Vehmaskylä, near Mikkeli. Mörönperä has come to a service gray day, he says.

The morning has been spent as a doorman for the cats sawing in and out, even if there is other work to do. A garbage bag of bulbs awaits the enthusiastic gardener, which should be dug into the ground the same day.

“But I’ve planted by the light of a headlamp before. The land always attracts me.”

Gardening takes up a large part of the year, says Mörö. He often comes up with the ideas for his next books with tilus when he is able and digging. The idea also flies when making handicrafts. Winter is an excellent time for writing.

The love of stories has accompanied Mari Mörö since childhood.

From the garden is also helpful when you need to let go of a finished work. If the book comes out, for example, at harvest time, you don’t even have time to think about it when your hands are full of more humdrum work.

“You also have to get used to the fact that the world doesn’t say anything about books, and not always about the author either. I can handle this very well.”

Mörö already noticed this with his first book in the early 1990s. The Soviet Union collapsed, Finland was ravaged by depression. People had more to think about than some prose book.

“Then in maybe three hours I came to my senses and understood that this book is not going to blow up the universe. I quickly came to understand that my career as an artist is just one profession among others.”

However, the observation didn’t make the author stiffen up, on the contrary. There have been so many books and various texts that Mörö has not been able to keep up with the bills.

Mari Mörö was photographed at her former elementary school in Mikkeli, where the War and Peace Center Muisti currently operates.

Love has accompanied the stories all his life. As a child, Mörö spent long periods in the hospital because of his asthma. Reading and writing were the smartest ways to kill time.

In fact, a career in writing began to appeal in high school. For a long time, that career has included, in addition to writing, also, for example, writing coaching. Mörö calculates that he has sparred with more than three thousand writers over the years.

He would have needed similar guidance as a young writer himself. On the other hand, writing and accumulated experience have been the best teachers for him. Consider, for example, Mörö’s most recent work, published in the fall Goodbye. It is a satire set in exceptional times, with a lot of familiarity from our current reality.

“When I was younger, I could not have written such a book. Now I have the peace I need.”

“I like that I can write stories with hope and warmth and surprises. I can’t even read dystopias myself,” says Mari Mörö. See also Kosovo | Kosovo police clashed with protesters, Serbia put the army on alert

In the work a long-lived exception period is visible. The unpredictability of Russia, which has been talked about a lot lately, has also influenced the book. However, for Mörö, unpredictability has been more than predictability.

“Yes, the development of things has been obvious to me. Many have probably had to change their opinions about Russia more than I have.”

Mörö doesn’t declare himself war-crazy, but the spirit of national defense runs in the family for well over 300 years of service completed after the war. Mother and father also worked in the Savo brigade.

However, Mörö has chosen to deal with serious themes through satire. Why?

Humor is characteristic of him, comes the answer.

“The book was supposed to be more satirical, but when I realized the coldness that satire should have, I rather wanted to handle my satire warmly.”

In addition to warmth, hope is important in Mörö’s books.

“I like that I can write stories with hope and warmth and surprises. I can’t even read dystopias myself.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self? “Live one day at a time, preferably two. I once received the same instruction from my relatives in Karelia.”

Hope sprouts especially in Mörö’s garden-themed works. They represent so-called garden writing. It means narrative texts, refined from the subject area of ​​the garden, with a fictional tone. The sport was already dominated in ancient Rome. In Finland, early examples include, among others Armas J. Pulla.

Why is it so good to write about the garden?

“It’s an accounting and funeral agency. The beginning and the end of life can be found in the garden. I have tried to combine gardening and philosophy. So in this style: you should fall in love with soil while you’re still alive.”

In addition to planting, a lot more happens in Mörö’s garden. A path that Mörö made for three years winds through the rest of the plants and flower beds. It was born from the bricks of the village’s old ovens.

“It took more than a thousand working hours. During that time, I came up with three books. It’s my main job, after my son.”

The work will continue next spring, as more bricks are coming.