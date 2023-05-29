60 years old | The essential thing in a song is the soul, “the one who falls to his knees”, says songwriter Timo Kiiskinen

Today, Timo Kiiskinen is a full-time hit maker and is happy with his part in the background.

29.5. 18:30

“I would take it one latte,” asks the songwriter Timo Kiiskinen at the counter of a cafe in Helsinki and after a while sits down at the table with a plush earmuff.

You could also talk about the desk, because he has written the majority of his approximately one thousand recorded lyrics in coffee shops.

“I know from experience that in the office you feel like you’re working, and I’ve tried to avoid that feeling until the very end,” explains Kiiskinen.

“In cafes, I’ve managed to convince myself that I’m not doing anything.”

Now I’m interested of course knows that what has happened has ended up in his hits. Got, for example Lauri Tähkän recorded by Everything has a meaning (2022) ignited by something Kiiskinen heard, saw or otherwise observed?

“It would be nice to tell touching stories about the creation of texts, but there aren’t many of them. For me, a cafe is above all a space that stimulates the mind, where I am alone together with guests. I’m not an eavesdropper, and I don’t even want to listen to people. I’ll just let my eyes see.”

“ “Over time, I have accepted that this Finnish minor of larger-than-life questions is my style.”

I argue texts are generated very quickly. He emphasizes the inexplicable nature of making – something that can be called a miracle. He doesn’t know where the stories come from or where they go.

The way of working may seem effortless, but the journey to this point has been long, even arduous. Before the multi-awarded songwriter Timo Kiiskinen, Timo Kiiskinen was a singer-songwriter who released nine albums of his own. And before him, cover artist Timo Kiiskinen, who performed other people’s songs, had hundreds of English songs in his repertoire.

“I became passionately familiar with different authors and styles early on, because I wanted to learn everything possible about the structure of compositions and texts.”

Enthusiasm for music was transmitted by the singing and playing older brothers, whose record collections include the Beatles, among others, as first favorites and also as targets of imitation Elvis – and Tapio Heinonen. In his later teenage years, the blues also made an impression, but Kiiskinen emphasizes that he has never judged music based on styles or genres.

“For me, much more essential is the soul of the song, the ingredient that brings you to your knees.”

For Timo Kiiskinen, yoga is a moment of rest from life. “And on the other hand, closer to life than many other things.”

Bickering made his first own album only at the age of 28. Another moon (1992) and subsequent Foreign countries (1993). Something was still missing. Above all, something that he would have recognized as a Finn better as his own.

The third album was born, a turning point for Kiiskinen himself The stones ring (1996), with which he managed to “use the tension between minor and major in a melancholic and oppressive, but always hopeful Finnish way”.

I argue according to this his own Finnish kaiho was perfected for the first time Samuli Edelmann’s recording In a blue chord (2001). Since then, he has – in his own opinion – mostly just repeated himself both as a composer and as a lyricist.

“Over time, I have accepted that this Finnish minor of larger-than-life questions is my style. Blue chord gave me the opportunity to think big blue thoughts out loud.”

Around that time, another realization that affected the future occurred: maybe he could leave his own record companies to fewer people and make ends meet by making songs for others. He gave an early impetus to this Unique (1996), which was taken from Sami Saaren recorded by Kiiskinen’s first hit.

“I love performing, but I’ve never had the desire to develop an artistic identity, a cartoonish Timokiiskis character,” says Kiiskinen.

As a full-time songwriter, he is freed from this requirement and can still drink a latte in a cafe as a stranger – and, now turning sixty, very satisfied with his condition.

“Nowadays, I make a lot of music with people half my age, and I’m always happy to see how similar different generations of musicians are. The fact that I’m not the only crazy person gives meaning to my years.”