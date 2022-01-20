60 years old | The discovery of the improvisation was liberating for the actress Sari Havas:

Actress Sari Havas has made her career as a freelancer, and the most enduring community has been the improvisational theater Stella Polaris, for over 30 years.

“First the stopper must be opened ‘, Savas Havas says right at the beginning of the interview.

Havas is angry and sad. The reason is the same as for all artists and especially freelancers right now.

“People in the performing arts are not allowed to work because of restrictions. Young students have the opportunity to practice, and recent graduates immediately experience unemployment, ”says Havas.

She talks about the experience: two of her and an ex-spouse Pertti Sveholmin common children has headed for an acting career. Asta Sveholm just finished, and Akseli Sveholm is studying to be an actor.

The embargo on Havava itself has been affected.

“It’s scary all the time when the phone rings that things are canceled or moved. One cannot be at all sure that things that have passed will happen at all. And theater houses can’t make long-term plans because the sum of the shifted performances has to be dismantled first. After all, I am already retired and the end of my career has passed, ”Havas mourns.

All fortunately, the work has not been canceled. Havas holds performance and interaction training, which has also been possible remotely.

Havas has been a freelancer throughout his career. It has taught you to tolerate uncertainty. “Life has always been a patchwork, which is why this may not have been such a terrible disaster.”

He has also consciously expanded his repertoire. Havas has written plays, comedies In need of therapy (2015) and In need of therapy again (2019). Popular performances have toured Finland more than 300 times. Havas himself appeared in the part together Pauliina Hukkanen with.

“We presented In need of therapy sequel last fall in Fuengirola, and not everyone willing could watch. We promised to go back in February. Let’s see if we can get it. ”

During the Corona period, Havas has written for his Stella Polaris colleague Outi Mäenpää with a comedic drama series. The fate of the series is still open and there is no production decision.

“Competition is hard. It is therefore important for a freelancer to expand his professional circles. ”

At the theater high Jouko Turkan some of Havas’s classmates who studied during the reign went to found a Q-theater after graduation, others founded the improvisational theater Stella Polaris. After graduation, Havas joined the oven-fresh Stella Polaris. The group has been an important spiritual leader for him for over 30 years.

Finding improvisation was liberating.

“He got out of the shackle of the fact that the woman is just a weeping ball. When I graduated from school, I always looked at Jaaha, where at the script the role comes with that obligatory crying scene. There was more to Impro. ”

In the beginning, throwing yourself into improvisation required a lot of practice.

“I had to become aware of my own blockages, listen to myself and say out loud what comes to mind. Improvisation has taught me the pursuit of the most diverse perspectives in life, flexibility and presence. ”

Stella In addition to Polaris, Havas has worked in several theaters.

Havas performed, among other things, in the legendary group The Lord of the Rings in the second summer of 1989, he played the role of Roosa and Raila Leppäkoski five hours Karamazov brothers (1994) Grushenkana. The first big TV role was In clean white sheets (1993–1996).

Havas, who spent his youth in Oulu as a high school student, was able to help at the Oulu City Theater through a jazz dance group.

“It was wonderful. Hain Annie the sniper dance and song group. When I was called to get involved, I poured out of the couch with happiness. ”

He applied for his theater six times, for the first time as a high school student.

“The exams were on the same day as graduation. In the interview, I was asked a motivational question: which one do you go to, the exam or home to celebrate becoming a student? Unhappy I replied that I was going home to celebrate, ”Havas recalls.

For, that the first endeavor did not fade, there was also a bright side: Havas discovered the French language and culture he loved.

“After graduating as a student, I went to Paris for a year as an au pair. I was the lonest person in the world and I missed Finland. I lived in an attic-sized attic room, and the family’s parents were very distant. ”

However, Havas ’heart remained in France, and today he has a second home in Provence.

“In Provence, language, food, nature and culture appeal to the senses. It all provides nourishment to the spirit, which is also my job as both an educator and an actor. ”