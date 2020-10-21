60 years old | “The corona crisis makes it possible to rethink tourism,” says Professor Soile Veijola

“If we were to start building a tourism industry that would be more flexible, adaptable and, above all, more sustainable for everyone: the climate, the environment and people,” Soile Veijola suggests.

Birches the window of a black log cabin lined with open sea opens at this time of year, the bottom of the Bothnian Sea rippled by the autumn wind. It fits perfectly Soile Veijola, who knows he saw the same landscape at the age of two – and hasn’t had enough.

“It is said that looking for a long time is the beginning of wisdom, perhaps a better, good life,” Veijola explains. He has also thought a lot about the latter recently in his work at the University of Lapland in Rovaniemi, as a professor of tourism cultural research.

“We travel far in search of a good life, often perceived as a kind of luxury for the rich, albeit as cheaply as possible. Could that good life and good holiday life be something else: clean air, water and food? Or time to be yourself? ”

Questions are exceptionally topical right now, as the coronavirus pandemic has plagued the tourism industry, and especially in his own neighborhood in Lapland. And there is no end or quick solution.

“The situation, with its multiplier effect, is tragic, though not a surprise. The corona crisis has only made visible what has always been at the heart of the high-season tourism industry in particular: uncertainty. ”

Veijola offers a tower house as a symbol. When the foundation fails, it collapses at once and can, when collapsed, spread widely, in many directions.

He thinks now would be the most opportune opportunity to question old patterns of action and develop new ones – and not just think about how the “old normal” could be restored. As if it were a technical glitch.

“If we were to start building a tourism industry that would not be stopped so easily by crises. An industry that is more flexible, adaptable and, above all, more sustainable for all: climate, the environment and people.

Veijola lives in Rovaniemi but has deviated to his cottage in Ii for the weekend. The cottage has no electricity, water or indoor toilet – and without amenities there is reportedly even more comfortable, rhythmic with natural light.

“I spent all summer in this plot into adulthood, and now I’ve been doing the last three years on my own,” says grew up Ii Veijola, teacher couple’s eldest child.

Born in 1960, Veijola’s early peaks in foreign tourism were the Central European bus tour, the German language course and the students’ favorite interracials. Indeed, he considers himself to be the “happy” who were able to enjoy tourism innocently – without the pressure of environmental impacts and climate reports, let alone some threatening virus.

Veijola has been researching tourism from different perspectives for over 30 years and says he is still as enthusiastic as when he started, if not more.

The field of research has expanded year by year, and now both the climate crisis and the coronavirus have brought to the fore the questions of responsibility that researchers have been asking for a long time. That tourism would also benefit the community and nature, that it would not only be talked about in terms of overnight stays and growth rates.

Or as a percentage of liquor, which was the throwing of Veijola into tourism by a novice researcher who studied sociology in Jyväkylä. He left in the fall of 1986 to find out about his friend Eeva Jokisen with the relationship of Finns to alcohol in Leningrad and Mallorca.

Veijola made a master’s thesis based on it Tourism scenes and backdrops and worked with Jokinen on the first joint book on field research Tourists of their own lives (1990). Since then, they have also explored tourism as a gendered job where you have to put the whole person in the game.

“Women-like skills are needed everywhere in working life: creating atmosphere, style, hospitality. Unfortunately, only in the case of men, their skills lead to a salary increase, ”says Veijola.

Day is blurred in I, and Veijola digs out To the silence of the travel dictionary (2018). Seven researchers explained a hundred words about being good in Finland. In his own words, Veijola raises the neighbor to the top three. It is “a creature that is worth getting along with at least reasonably well”.

“Good neighborliness means a good life for everyone, people and other organisms. Also on holiday, ”he explains.

That there is no ambiguity.

Soile Veijola is equally happy with all the weather: “The further north you live, the more joy you get from the seasons. You have to dress and move differently. Being gets richer. ”­