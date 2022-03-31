60 years old | Tapio Hopponen has been piloting Elmu through the recession years, the Crane buoyancy and the pandemic period – “Now we are a bit like 1979 again”

If the industry were different, Tapio Hoppo would perhaps be called the transformation leader.

On the day of the interview site manager Tapio Hopponen has replaced lamps and added toilet paper to the racks in the training room complex in Tulppakuja, Roihupello. His handprint can be seen everywhere in Tulppis, as Hopponen has been transforming the building into Elmu ry’s band premises.

The original purpose of the Live Music Association, Elmu, founded in 1978, has been to provide bands with rehearsal facilities and performance opportunities. Initially, clubs were held in various restaurants, but as early as 1979, the association took over Lepako, a legendary subcultural center.

“I was asked to work in Batko for some reason in 1983. The condition was that I had to be unemployed, so I resigned that day as a postman, I became unemployed, but I was employed in Elmu. And that’s the way I am, ”says Hopponen.

Hopponen started as a band builder, continued after civil service as a caretaker in Lepako, and ended up as the executive director of the entire association in the 1990s.

Elmu ends with a love of music. With Hoppos, it already started as brochures.

“I have three older siblings. I listened to the same thing as them, the so-called better muse, at least in my own opinion and compared to my friends, ”says Hopponen.

“Better Musa” meant Wigwam and other prog at the beginning of the record hobby, at the age of 12. A few years later, mites and a new wave began to accumulate on the record shelf. Soon Hopponen played the vinyls he collected for others as well.

“In time, the Diggiteekki club in Tavastia had to run. I soon realized that there are terrible queues there and that Tavastia has good gigs anyway, so I started playing records there sometime in 1981 and I got VIP access to the place. ”

To the bar and getting to the gigs wasn’t a matter of course, as there were few live gigs and the youngsters, who represented the style of the new wave, couldn’t get into every restaurant. That is why they also founded their own club, the famous Bela Lugos.

“Through it, we started organizing night parties in Lepako,” says Hopponen.

And through that, he ended up on the board of Elmu.

“Christian Moustgaard [yksi Elmun ja Lepakon perustajista] as if he made an order for us to come to the government. We paid the membership fees and we also paid the membership fees to the friends who came to the annual meeting to vote for us on the board, ”Hopponen recalls.

In practice, the older knee, or “long hair,” had to give way, and was replaced by “black lips,” as young people enthusiastic about dark-speaking music were called.

“Later, though, he realized it wasn’t very good for Elmu, because that kind of know-how and tatsi were lost. We started again from plus-minus-zero. ”

Elmulle and at the same time Hopponen has become acquainted with great movements, both good and evil. When Hopponen became CEO of Elmu in the early 1990s, the recession hit and the economy was at stake. The savior is Radio City and the Sexhibition, which Elmu organized for a few years.

Hopponen practically ran Elmu’s operations almost alone in the thinnest years. In the middle of the decade, he left the association and worked for the record company Spinefarm, among others. The return came in the 21st century, when Hopponen started running Elmu’s gig operations at Nostur, first with a younger director. Eeka Mäkysen with and later alone. There were more than 150 gigs a year.

“At our best, we had 20 people working at the house at the big gig. Then suddenly we and the caretaker were us, and we had half-days, ”Hopponen says.

When the Crane was dismantled in late 2019, the city promised to replace it with replacement facilities. However, Elmu has not received them.

If you start would be different, Hoppo would perhaps be called the adolescent leader. With Elmu, he has deviated from the recession for fat years and again at a time devastating the industry.

However, the association and its site director are not handing over. Next summer, Elmu will return to the Alpine Park Summer event as well as festival tourism. Hopponen has also visited dozens of possible gig venues – there has been talk of the space in the Puhos shopping center as well as cooperation with the commercial Helsinki Garden project. The first attempt crashed, and the second is in the air.

“It’s a bit like now in 1979. That if I could get someone to play gigs,” Hopponen says.

However, the cultural man is thinking that perhaps the responsibility for the posting would be transferred to younger people in the future.

“But yes, I still believe I need it, at least on some scale. Maybe I’ll sweep in the last few years in that Tulip yard. Or well, I’m sweeping it now. ”