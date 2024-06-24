60 years old | “Sensitivity threatened to develop into an exhausting burden,” says the ex-minister, who ended up in politics by chance

60 years old|After his years as a minister, Olli-Pekka Heinonen understood that sensitivity is not a fault, but a great quality in leadership positions.

24.6. 18:30

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Olli-Pekka Heinonen is the CEO of the International Baccalaureate Organization. Heinonen previously served as Minister of Education and Director of Yle. He emphasizes the importance of sensitivity in leadership. Heinonen has received several honorary degrees and honorary doctorates.

Olli-Pekka Heinonen poor eyesight was only noticed at the end of the first grade. Until then, he had managed to persevere.

At school, Heinonen automatically applied for the front row. He thought the world looked the same, cloudy in the eyes of others.

The weakness of one sense strengthened the perception of the environment.

“I compensate for my poor eyesight with other senses. I noticed people’s gestures and movements, which told about their state of mind, and I learned to sense moods,” says Heinonen.

Later, as a minister, the sensitivity threatened to develop into an exhausting burden, and Heinonen feared that he would lose touch with himself.

It was only another job and environment that helped me understand that the same characteristic can be the best trait of a leader.

Week then Heinonen returned from Bogotá, Colombia. He has traveled around the globe in the development of education systems in different countries throughout the 2020s.

“Now I’m used to living in different time zones, but it has required self-discipline.”

In 2021, Heinonen started as CEO of the International Baccalaureate Organization, founded in 1968, which has operations in 160 countries.

“As the world changes rapidly, we have to understand what skills and abilities need to be taught to the new generation.”

According to Heinonen, great strategies can be found everywhere, but transferring them to classrooms is difficult. However, it is possible. Heinonen’s trust in knowledge and culture starts in his own home.

Heinonen born in to a “pretty ordinary” family in Eurajoki. Mother worked in a bank and father was a teacher.

A sign of being middle-class was a bookshelf and sets of different encyclopedias. There were a lot of books anyway and they were held in high esteem – even defying manners.

“You could get up from the dining table in the middle of the meal just because you were checking the spelling of a fact or a foreign word,” Heinonen says and laughs.

According to Olli-Pekka Heinonen, current global problems cannot be solved by individual leaders or artificial intelligence. It is a question of the behavior of current and future generations.

On the way to school, the upstairs of the firehouse had such a small library that the books weren’t even classified. It was Heinonen’s treasure shed.

By the time he was a teenager, he was a glutton The Dickens, Grasses, Hessians, The Kafkas and The Vonneguts.

“When I was sick with smallpox, I read The unknown soldier paperback 13 times. I planned to attend Double or receipt program, but my cant didn’t last.”

The boy from a small town grew up to be a generalist curious about everything, who applied to the University of Helsinki to study law because it would make so many things possible.

About youth politics Heinonen became interested in the activity in the wake of his friends. Well, it wasn’t so much about the substance of the policy as it was about going well.

“When I was 15, all I thought about was which association had the best parties. The most active partying was among the youth of the coalition.”

More seriously, Heinonen had not planned a political career, but chance took care of it.

“My acquaintance moved from the parliament to other positions and I was asked to act as a substitute. I thought it would be a nice opportunity to see national decision-making.”

Then elected Minister of Education Riitta Uosukainen asked Heino to be his assistant and he agreed.

“ “Staying honest with oneself is very demanding in politics. I didn’t just build a hard shell in relation to the outside world, but also to myself.”

And when Uosukainen became the speaker of the parliament, Heinonen was asked a third question. So bad that he didn’t even answer it at first.

“Two days before the election of the new Minister of Education, I was asked about my interest. I thought it was a joke. I soon got another contact and heard that I would have good opportunities.”

The almost eight-year period as a minister began with a joke.

I work Heinonen learned the ethos and sense of duty in his home. And the Eurajoki school didn’t set the bar any lower.

Heinonen remembers that the texts “pray and work” and “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom” were found at the ends of the school’s long corridor.

“I grew up valuing institutions highly. Now I was in a role I hadn’t applied for. I felt a fearful respect for the minister’s task and wondered how I would be able to handle it.”

Heinonen thought of politics beautifully as managing common issues. The reality was more grim. As a minister, you had to fight for power and that required toughness, acting before ego.

“Staying honest with oneself is very demanding in politics. I didn’t just build a hard shell in relation to the outside world, but also to myself.”

“Sensitivity thinking doesn’t really fly in the political environment.”

Politics after leaving, Heinonen first worked as a manager at Yle and now at IB. The years have been a time of personal growth.

Ego has been left behind and sensitivity has become an asset that helps to sense moods and tensions in the work community.

“As a leader, I try to achieve the desired results. It is best achieved by seeing others and helping them to do their best in a confidential relationship,” Heinonen formulates.

“Commanding does not create ability, but a person must be subtly guided to develop and find their self-confidence. That is my principle.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Like I said three weeks ago to the graduating students in Malta: Life is messy and complicated, but also beautiful and incredibly fascinating. Enjoying life helps to see the countless possibilities that arise from every moment and everyday change.”

Born in Eurajoki in 1964.

Graduated from Eurajoki high school in 1984.

Bachelor of Laws 1990, University of Helsinki.

Planning Secretary of the Coalition parliamentary group 1990–91, Minister of Education Riitta Uosukainen special assistant 1991–94

Various ministerial positions in 1994–2002.

Member of Parliament 1995–2002.

Became director of Yle’s Finnish-language television in 2002. Worked at Yle in various management positions until 2012.

State Secretary 2012–2016. Director General of the Board of Education 2016–2021.

Director General of the International Baccalaureate Organization since 2021.

Honorary doctorate of the University of Jyväskylä and Turku, Commander of the White Rose of Finland 1995, SLU’s golden medal of merit, Golden Cross of Merit of Vocational Education 2021.

Enjoys moving in nature, cooking, moving in nature, learning and the French language.

Married. Three adult children and a grandchild under one year old.

Lives in Geneva, Switzerland.

Turns 60 on Tuesday, June 25.

Celebrating his anniversary in Suomi Areena’s panel discussions.

Read more: Olli-Pekka Heinonen was a political superstar in the 1990s – What else will he become?

Read more: Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the Board of Education, attracted to the international organization: I would probably have applied for a second term

Read more: Technology can even do more harm than good to education, says Olli-Pekka Heinonen, the new Director General of the Finnish National Board of Education