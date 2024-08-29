60 years old | Researcher Pasi Saukkonen considers perceptions of immigration to be still strangely simplistic

60 years old|Political researcher Pasi Saukkonen specializes in immigration and integration issues.

Immigration. Minorities. Integration. Nationalism.

You can hardly claim that a political scientist Pasi Saukkonen would have chosen nice and easy interests in his work. For three decades, he has been immersed in the themes mentioned above in one way or another.

Contradictory settings became familiar to him already in his youth spent in Northern Ostrobothnia. “In the seventies, we moved to the Oulunsalo area, which was divided into camps of leftists and Lestadians. Our rather secular middle-class family was left behind,” says Saukkonen.

Another personal experience came in the early 1990s, when Saukkonen and his family lived for four years in a small university town in the Netherlands.

“It made an incredible impact. The country I assumed to be tolerant was much more value-conservative than expected – especially there in the Calvinist Bible zone. The difference to Amsterdam was stark.”

“Part of the time I was a stay-at-home dad with a child, and the mess really surprised people.”

in Finland immigration became actualized around the same time. Estonians, Somalis, Ingers and Russians arrived in the country. Fears were fueled, even though the number of immigrants was quite small.

Since those times, Saukkonen has familiarized himself with these bundles of issues, even though his jobs and duties have varied. Currently, he is a specialist researcher for the city of Helsinki on issues of immigration and integration.

Saukkonen considers perceptions of immigration to be strangely simplistic.

“Migration is still viewed in such a way that migrants stay in the destination country, as if they move from one container to another. In fact, many come and go, and the population therefore changes all the time. Many live beyond the limit.”

Saukkonen also polemicizes the concept of immigrants: “These people are heterogeneous among themselves, they are individuals, not some pulp compressed into a uniform quality.”

According to him, it is not self-evident how this population group should be divided. It is essential to look at it from different perspectives.

“Although I am against conceptual fetishism, we should continue to use precise terminology. Only the gang that opposes any kind of migration benefits from the confusion.”

Pasi Saukkonen was also a tennis coach in the 1980s, and still plays and follows it. He was photographed in his backyard in Helsinki. Included in the photo is six-year-old Labrador retriever Jussi.

Saukkonen reminds us that in order to get skilled people to Finland, we have to work hard. According to him, we must also avoid mechanical numbers games, and remember that the newcomers are people with different characteristics, needs and wishes. There is also a lot of unpredictability associated with each.

Thirty years as an expert – does the right information and expertise already reach the decision makers’ desks?

“The desire or ability of the decision-making apparatus to receive information has clearly decreased,” Saukkonen says seriously.

Ten years ago, the situation was so much brighter that in many key places people were interested in information. Many of the key officials are retired or elsewhere.

“We’re living in bad times, and maybe they’ll get even worse.”

When I was younger Saukkonen looked at his own job position with confidence. He even considered it an ideal situation: to interpret and convey new research information to the decision-makers. “But today that information no longer gets through.”

He is still satisfied with his role as a social researcher, but not with the impact of the results. “Therefore, I could say that I am a happy but unsuccessful person.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self? “Settle down in your fields, but change places often enough.”