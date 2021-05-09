60 years old | Researcher and filmmaker Pia Tikka develops social robots that learn to read our expressions and gestures

When Pia Tikka applied to the University of Art and Design Helsinki in 1989 to study filmmaking, she was told that women have nothing to do with the filmmaking line. “When I left for the second round of entrance exams, I boiled two eggs and hung them on my crotch. During the tests, I announced that I now have eggs as well. ”

About virtual reality and there has been a lot of talk lately about artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence already works in our pockets when algorithms control the applications on our phones. Few still go with the phone to virtual reality, although that too is already possible with simple accessories.

What about when we encounter artificial intelligence in virtual reality and should communicate with it? Artificial intelligence must understand us rather than us. Therefore, the researcher Pia Tikka develop social robots.

“I don’t think artificial intelligence can ever produce completely human-like behavior. But I explore human-like characters who can adapt to human behavior in interacting with them, ”Tikka says.

Sounds weird, probably because social robots are just being developed. In science fiction, robots have been able to interpret human behavior for a hundred years, but in reality, the study of social robots is a new thing, beginning only in the 1990s.

Dart leads the laboratory of Tallinn University, which builds situations in which a person encounters a digital character in the virtual world. They don’t think they need to pass the Turing test, which seeks to create a machine that a person believes in as another person.

What is important is that the machine learns to read human gestures and facial expressions, nonverbal communication that goes unnoticed by us but is essential to interacting with us. Darts says that he is especially interested in human experience in encountering a robot. He leaves practical applications to others.

“One of my working groups, for example, is building a situation where a human-like artificial officer guided by machine learning interviews asylum seekers. It raises interesting social ethical questions. What problems could it avoid, what new ones would be created? ”

The second experiment, in collaboration with university forensic psychologists, develops a real-time adaptive simulation that trains police officers and social workers to face an abused child. Real child victims cannot be trained, so replacing them with a social robot would be helpful.

“I think without context, a social robot is just an empty shell. It is only the environment and the situation that the surrounding story activates. The storyline is reminiscent of a film, but in a virtual encounter, the viewer is present in the story. ”

Dart received a five-year top research fellowship at the University of Tallinn in 2017. Prior to that, he worked as a researcher at Aalto University, including in the five-year brainAALTO project.

Tikka did her dissertation on an interactive film in which the viewer’s unconscious reactions guided the course of the film. Emotional responses were measured from heart rate and skin sweating. False detection devices measure similar reactions.

Darts’ research has at least sidelined virtuality for a long time. Virtual reality was supposed to break into the consumer market extensively as early as five years ago, but that has not yet happened. In games, virtuality works, but it hasn’t challenged film.

“I’ve been following virtuality pretty much at Cannes and other big festivals. Technology is brilliant, but the bottleneck is storytelling that is still in its infancy. I supervise doctoral students who write dissertations on storytelling in virtuality. ”

Pia Tikka, who received her PhD at Aalto University, switched films to research when the human mind became interested in her.­

Storytelling combines the different stages of Tika’s career. He applied to the University of Art and Design in 1989 to study filmmaking because he thought it was the photographer who decided what the film would look like. At that time, there were hardly any women in the industry.

“In the entrance exams, I was told directly that women have nothing to do with the graph line. However, I got to go. When I left for the second round of entrance exams, I boiled two eggs and hung them on my crotch. During the tests, I announced that I now have eggs as well. ”

Two film students were admitted to the year course, the first being Tikka. As for the actual film school, he says, though Mika Kaurismäki film projects in which he worked in various positions around the world throughout the 1990s.

Movies switched to research as the human mind became interested. The dart set off from the photographer’s perspective and explored how the image creates the image produced by the camera, what happens along the way, and how the final image matches the original image.

It led to neurocinematics, which studies brain reactions and interactions with films. Now he has had a film script going on for a long time, in which the nearness of death tests the endurance of a love union of three people.

The stories have become increasingly relevant to Tika’s thinking. He thinks even robots need them. People seem to be telling themselves a story about their own lives all the time.

“The stories are not just about fiction but about understanding the world. Stories are essential to our consciousness and life is made up of stories. They are in the structures of our brains. ”