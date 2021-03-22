60 years old | Reijo Ruokanen is the editor-in-chief, who was to become a forester

Reijo Ruokanen, the editor-in-chief of the World of Technology, is impatient and tells what he thinks. It’s not always the best combination, but he says he works for such better journalism.

In delivery came in the morning a man who asked the summer worker if he had a passport.

The evening newspaper just started Reijo Ruokanen nodded to the corresponding editor-in-chief To Veli-Antti Savolainenthat such a yes can be found, as well as the urge to travel.

A tourist ship carrying Finns had been hijacked in Greece. The foodie should fly to Greece, get on the ship and interview the people. Unfortunately, the air traffic controllers in Athens were on strike, and when Ruokanen finally arrived, the situation was over.

And just two weeks earlier, Ruokanen had been ordered directly after signing the employment contract to interview the businessman Veikko Northwest, who was suspected of ruining the rich SKP ‘s casino game on the verge of bankruptcy.

Quite opportunities for a young journalist in the late 1980s.

“The evening paper was a fantastic and at the same time anarchist place. It did not always look at the textbook. You could do as much work as you wanted and all the topics were also entrusted to young people, ”Ruokanen now recalls.

In the doctrine of the “old ice”, Ruokanen also learned an important lesson for future responsibilities: if a person is trusted to be hired, it is worth trusting even more.

Food says he is an eternal Rovaniemi resident, although places of residence have varied. The urban pulse of the northern city cannot be taken away from a man.

Ruokanen’s father worked as a lumberjack and forklift driver until he considered himself a builder at the age of 35. The mother, on the other hand, was a sausage dealer, but moved through the school kitchen to work as a school assistant.

“The working background of a family with four children changed to a blue-collar middle class. It was really exceptional. The work was appreciated and had human honor. ”

According to Ruokanen, the best things in Rovaniemi are people’s immediacy and sense of humor. Speech and action are direct.

“I’m bad to hide my feelings, and I do not really trying to. Together with impatience, it is not always an advantage. You don’t have to look for micro-expressions with me, ”Ruokanen laughs.

Food played a lot, skied and ran, played guitar. In them, however, gifts would not be enough to become a professional. In high school, sweat sports changed to gliding, but there was no vision of his own career.

Ruokanen did not think about writing, although correct language was important to him. Even to the extent that he pointed it out to groups of friends.

“Sometimes the car stopped, the door opened and I was told that the journey can be continued on foot so there is no need to listen to the wrong forms of location.”

Ruokanen’s brother had applied to study forestry in Helsinki, but had not been able to. The number of admissions was very small. Ruokanen wanted to look and succeed. Another reason was that the other options were vague.

“I didn’t know what a political scientist was doing, but growing up on the edge of Lapland, I knew what a forester was.”

Forest economics students were often recruited to work in the bank in the 1980s.

Ruokan also wanted to follow the trend, but one phone call in the morning of May 1988 changed everything.

“My friend was the editor-in-chief of Iltalehti. He called and asked me to work because two politicians had resigned. I was lucky in the hills, even though my salary was lower than at the bank. ”

Ruokanen’s CV was a couple of student magazines. Writing was interesting, but even more so for the opportunity to gain knowledge – and now curiosity was still paid for. Often he was in the delivery first and foremost.

The young perpetrators were quickly given responsibility. Routine and skill developed with repetition. The following year, Ruokanen took turns as news manager. In addition to economics, his interests were in politics and abroad.

Ruokanen was a correspondent in Berlin and London for a total of ten years. The latter period of correspondence ended in August 2003.

From 2016 Ruokanen has been the editor-in-chief of Tekniikan Maailma. Behind it is 33 years of journalist and foreman work in several different publications.

He says he adheres to the principle that it is worth moving from one magazine to another before making up your mind to leave.

“If leaving is accompanied by a feeling of joy and sorrow at the same time, it’s the best combination.”

And in what direction does Ruokanen see journalism going?

For him, the idea that before was better is just a ratiritiralla speech. Still, the work is constant and the gaze needs to stay alert.

“Journalism needs to evolve and hold on to public relations. Our basic mission is still the same, that is, to produce and pass on information, experiences and make the world a better place. In addition to remembering the basics, we need to think about how we adapt to a changing society, ”says Ruokanen.

“We are living in a great time for journalism. There are so many false claims and scams in the air that direct, honest and well-weighed information is now very valuable. ”