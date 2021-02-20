60 years old | Radio Dei’s editor-in-chief Kirsi Rostamo does not want to create boundaries between ecclesiastical districts and therefore does not take a position on gay unions or other controversial issues

April 2020 was slightly warmer than usual in its average temperature. Editor – in – Chief Kirsi Rostamo still don’t remember it with warmth. The month was the most horrible of his life.

Radio Dei was moving to new premises in Ruskeasuo. There were problems with the previous landlord and technology. Korona then expelled the partners and the channel instantly lost € 30,000 in advertising revenue.

And then something even more horrible happened. Both parents at Rostamo died within nine days.

“It feels like the next six months went all the way in the fog,” he says.

“But now is the time for a new beginning.”

Hard places he has been before. In the early 1990s, Rostamo’s father got Burn Out, and Rolate Oy, which serves industrial subcontracting, was left without a CEO. Kirsi Rostamo, 28, jumped at the helm of the family business.

The task would have been demanding for anyone. International million-dollar deals were being negotiated, and at the same time Finland was plunging into the deepest economic recession in its history.

A year later, Rostamo burned itself down.

“I could look out the window and suddenly wake up that three hours had passed. Then, from the simple bills are no longer all gone, even though I’ve always been mathematically gifted. I just didn’t realize anything about them, ”he recalls.

Before that, there had been turbulence in life. A year earlier, Rostamo’s fiancée had left her because of another woman. Future plans went new at once. The common home and company broke up.

The roastery felt as if the carpet had been pulled underneath.

He was depressed.

“I just cried at home.”

Rostamon the mother invited her daughter to attend the Thomas Fair held at Mikael Agricola Church. At first he hesitated. Rostamo did not consider himself a particularly religious person, but still decided to give it a try.

Sitting in the pulpit, he experienced a spiritual awakening.

“There came such a wonderful feeling of joy and peace, one of which In the Bible just talking. It felt like God had healed me, ”Rostamo explains.

The experience also had harmful consequences. Rostamo says that after feeling the faith, he felt like he was born again. It felt like he could do anything. That’s why he dared to take on the role of CEO of the family business as well.

That, he thought, was a mistake.

“Coming to faith is like a tsunami. A bit like first love. At first you fall in love like crazy, but then it turns into a partnership. In the same way, believing things can be seen as unrealistic. I did not see my own weaknesses. That’s why it went awry. ”

Out burning still changed everything for the better. Rostamo traveled to the Missionary Youth Training Center in New Zealand to find direction in his life. There he says he has received a divine vision of Christian radio work.

After returning to Finland, Rostamo tried to take the matter forward as a joint project of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland, the congregations and the Christian Radio and Television Association.

No funding was found. A quarrel over that too.

“Then I only realized that I could set it up myself,” Rostamo says.

“I felt that was also God-given enlightenment.”

The commercial Christian radio station Radio Dei was born. The channel began operations on November 3, 1997. For its establishment, Rostamo says it has sold its apartment and put all its savings into the project.

All in?

“Yeah, it was all or nothing.”

Gamble has proven to be profitable. In 23 years, Radio Dei has grown from Helsinki-based local radio to the largest nationwide Christian media. It has a total of about 700,000 regular and occasional listeners a year.

Rostamo states that the canal is built on Christian values. What does that mean in practice?

“For example, mercy and hope.”

Despite this, Radio Dei does not want to take a direct position on many issues that divide ecclesiastical circles. For example, issues such as same-sex marriage, abortion or female priesthood, which can also be classified as human rights.

According to Rostamo, the goal of the canal is to build bridges between people who think differently, not boundaries. That is why it seeks dialogue in all directions.

What about your personal opinion? For example, gay marriage?

“I don’t want to say that,” Rostamo replies.

Why?

“It does not matter. On some issues, I can take a position as editor-in-chief, but when our partners are very divided on an issue, I am not going to say that Radio Dei would agree with that. ”

One however, he mentions an exception. Rostamo reveals that he is passionate Donald Trumpin opponent, and says he has made his own opinion clear on social media recently.

That’s what it became. A few Radio Dei partners informed Rostamo that they were outraged by the announcement of the radio boss.

“After that, I tried to be quiet about it.”