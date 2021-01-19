60 years old | Pertti “Pepe” Laaksonen is not only Dingo’s longtime bassist but also Paavo Pesusiene’s best friend

Musician Pepe Laaksonen has also had a long career as a voice actor. “At the moment I Mushroom Spongebob Squarepants best friend Patrick Star,” he says.

“It was it’s an interesting stage in life, ”says the musician Pertti “Pepe” Laaksonen in a calm voice.

Interesting sounds like a fairly moderate expression. It is about how Laaksonen jumped into the ranks of Finland’s most popular band, Dingo, in 1984. So just when the band’s crazy years were at hand.

At that time, Laaksonen completed his civilian service in Turku at a vocational school for the hearing impaired, when the main Dingo Neumann called.

“Nipa said that [Jarkko] Eve was leaving, do you become a bassist. Yes, it flew a little in it. ”

As a resident of Pori, Laaksonen knew the band members well. He had already played with Neumann and Even in MACs before Dingo, where he also played Jippo-brother, and was inside the rock circles of Pori anyway. “So I thought what’s in it.”

Laaksonen was to be run in during the trainings held at the Pori Laser Studio, but:

“Some had so much momentum on them that training didn’t want to become anything. I had to call Eve to see if you can do a few more gigs, I can’t go in front of the audience without training. ”

When the time for gigs came, it really noticed that it was the number one band in Finland.

“We played pretty damn good equipment. Ossi Ruusunen had heaped up and built stuff that none other than us and we had at the time Michael Jackson. ”

Laaksonen’s first gig in Dingo was “maybe a festival somewhere in Finland”, but the second or third gig in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto has been remembered.

“Someone has said there would have been 30,000 people present. We were driven in a police car behind the scenes and out. The Japanese lady stumbled upon Gong and spoke to us on stage – in Japanese. ”

Pair years went by strongly until the band decided to quit in 1986. There were many reasons for that, Laaksonen says.

“The gig had been printed without major breaks, and nowhere was it allowed to be at peace. The last rivet was an ice rink tour, from which the promoter pulled big wholesale money in between and left Finland. ”

Sometimes it has come to wonder how the band would have done if things had gone differently.

“But if we had continued at a calm pace, the band could have faded slowly. Now that popularity and cessation came as a one-off, it has made it possible to do this again. ”

Laaksonen has played in the returning Dingo in 1993–1994, 1998–2001 and now since 2017. “And still people can listen.”

Not even the callers themselves have always been able to listen.

“There have been times when I switched the channel, if the radio has become one of Dingo song.”

It’s not because of the music itself but because of the bad intervals between the players. However, the disputes have been settled, and Laaksonen is particularly pleased about that.

But Laaksonen’s life has not been just Dingo. He has played in several different bands and worked on sound anyway. He has worked as a voice actor in theaters and has had a long career as a voice actor, dubber, recorder, director and translator.

“I started in 1990 by recording the grand old man of Finnish dubbing Matti Raninia. ”

He has borrowed his own voice, for example Squirrels from Mars animated series for Vinski and Mr. Bread Cheese.

“And at the moment I Mushroom Spongebob Squarepants best friend Patrick Star.”

The last Laaksonen has lived in Pertunmaa, Southern Savonia, for five years. Before that, a quarter of a century passed through the metropolitan area. “There’s a stone house here, a nice yard and your own peace,” he says on the phone from his home.

You can get to know nature in an instant, which Laaksonen says he appreciates more and more. Now there has also been more time for it, as due to the corona pandemic, the whole of last year went fat for gigs.

There is already a loud whiff in front of the audience.

“All the basses are starting to be serviced for a pretty good stitch. But it only helps to wait and see what’s to come. ”

While waiting for better times, Laaksonen has dug up his archives. A song that was lost for a couple of thirty years was recently found. At the same time, many biographies of musicians have been read. It is currently underway John Lennon, and Jimi Hendrix waiting for the next.

If Laaksonen’s own story would be written between the covers, what themes would come up?

“Probably at least how much power music has to help people and connect people.”

“I go back to my mind when I was 14 and listened to in my own room dozens of times Sabbath Bloody Sabbathia or Uriah Heepin Magician’s Birthday. ”

Music has the ability to give new views to the world, Laaksonen thinks. I guess that was basically the case even when the Dingo hysteria was at its peak.

“And of course the brotherhood and sibling that is formed between people who make music together is a tremendously great thing.”