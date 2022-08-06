60 years old | Pekka Pajamo fought for years for the renovation of the National Theater – the minister became convinced of the need for renovation after having to push the sets

CFO Pekka Pajamo was supposed to become a trumpeter, but looking at the world through numbers won out.

“I am a tough boy to be moved”, reveals the financial director of the pension company Varma Pekka Pajamo.

Pajamo, who enjoys music, especially wind music, was most recently moved by the Savonlinna Opera Festival I fence in the show so that “there was no need to look at the stage, you just had to listen”.

The next big place of movement may be in the offing at the end of next year, when Pajamo gets to admire the results of his eight years of work at the National Theatre. Then the renovation of the small stage of the National Theater is finally scheduled to be completed.

Pajamo is an experienced government professional who wanted to make his expertise available to art institutions. In the spring, the seasons as a member of the boards of the National Theater and the Finnish National Opera and Ballet ended. He served as the chairman of the board of the National Theater since 2014. It helped in his work on the board that, as a former auditor of both art institutions, he already knew their operating logic.

The National Theater the renovation of the small side has gone through quite a winding road. In the past years, Pajamo has been a valuable partner for the theater’s general director To Mika Myllyaho and persistently went around hat in hand for the funding of the theater’s renovation. The last time was exactly a year ago, when five million euros were missing from the renovation budget due to the corona pandemic and delays caused by a complaint about the demolition of the section between the old and new sides.

“We visited all the political parties, the ministers’ special assistants and even a few ministers. Minister of Culture Antti Kurvinen too we were given a tour of the theater”, Pajamo recalls.

The minister’s tour was timed at a moment that proved a great occupational safety risk.

“The stagehands were just about to push the cart up between the stage warehouse and the big stage. Kurvis was asked for help. The minister took off his little coat and helped. There was a difference of more than 60 centimeters in the floor height, and the minister understood that the renovation was necessary.”

Pajamo praises his cooperation with Myllyaho. “Just like in business life, good management includes a good working partner. I am very proud of what we accomplished. “

As a personal bonus, the world of theater opened up to Pajamo in a completely new way. During his time in office, he has worn out the seats of the National Theater diligently. In addition to following every theater premiere, he went to see some performances several times.

“The record is five times. I promised myself that I would visit so many times that I would understand the work.”

Music has been present in Pajamo’s life since childhood. Pajamo, who grew up in Lieksa, known for its brass week, saw the siblings playing the trumpet convincingly at a concert by the Lieksa youth brass band at the age of nine. “I told my father that someday I want to play as well as them.”

Pajamo started regular music studies and got into the youth brass band.

“I graduated from a music college and seriously thought about a career as a musician. I thought that maybe I could be successful in a provincial orchestra as a second trumpeter.”

He ended up making music a beloved pastime.

“We also need those of us who enjoy ourselves on the side of the stands.”

Looking at the world through numbers interested me and the road led me to the Turku University of Economics.

“It quickly became clear at school that accounting is a suitable field for me, it is structured and has clear rules.”

Pajamo says that he has always believed that work should have a wider connection with society.

“When the auditor looks at the world, he sees that there is some order in it. He performs legality monitoring, considers that the paragraphs of the business have been complied with.”

As a chief auditor, he worked in large listed companies, private companies and cooperatives. In 2012, he moved to Varma’s CFO.

“The social significance of Varma is great, 350,000 people receive a pension from us every month. The company’s assets must be managed in such a way that future generations also have the opportunity to retire safely.”

The board professional’s latest achievement is membership of the Finnish Unicef ​​board. The CFO’s trumpet still sounds every week.

“Music has great power. If something is in a knot, structuring happens when I play Bach.”