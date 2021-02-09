60 years old | Pekka Lehtosaari wrote things about his own life in the film The Bad Boys, now the dream project would be an innocent comedy: “Kindness seems a bit forgotten about Finnish cinema”

Dubbaaja, screenwriter and director Pekka Lehtosaari started making his own animated films at the age of five.

Pekka Lehtosaari has directed the dubbing of more than 80 animated films in Finnish. He has a clear favorite highlight of his career.

“Miyazakin My neighbor in Totoro the original Japanese was to be used as the voice of the name character, but it was missing from Ghibli Studio. So I did it myself, and it was used in all the Nordic countries, ”says Lehtosaari with chest rotting.

Lehtosaaren the first dubbing control was at Disney Bernard and Bianca in Australia in the beginning of 1990’s.

He happily entered the industry at a good time. Soon Disney began releasing their classics for the first time on video. Previously, they had only been recycled in movie theaters.

“I got a lot of work and good movies. Such as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Dumbo live a long time, and many generations hear the sound work done on them. Since then, Miyazaki’s films are the best in the world, and I got to visit Ghibli’s studio three times with them. ”

Film intake developed in Kallio, Helsinki, where Lehtosaari grew on the Third Line.

The children’s screenings cost one and a half marks in Kino Tuulensuu on Hämeentie. The parents did not restrict the cheap hobby.

Television exploded pop culture into Lehtosaari’s consciousness in the 1960s. Then came the series like Batman, Dangerous task and Strangers. There were also more and more comics in the kiosks, Batman there too, Miracle series and others.

Later bumped rock. Lehtosaari was a fiftari in the 1970s and also made a Toivesävel magazine about 50s music. He heard about the fights of bunkers and fifters, but did not get involved. Lehtosaari’s circle of friends also included ticks and hippies.

“Earlier, when I was 12, we moved to Ala-Malmi. There were gang fights, but I felt it made more sense to spend time in movie theaters. At school, I duplicated my Harald comic book. Fiftari I still do. “

But the animation hobby dates back to the farthest. Already at the age of five, Lehtosaari made his own puppet animations with his father’s film camera.

The champion camera of its kind had a still image function that made animation possible.

“Dad practiced technology and photography and developed his own photography. The film camera operated on a sling, so it was not dependent on batteries or power cords. I still have it, and it still works. ”

Pekka Lehtosaari is also counting on the highlights of his career Röll’s heart screenplay and direction for the film (2007). It was the first Finnish long animated film distributed in cinemas.

International production of more than five million euros was drawn in Moscow by a maximum of 150 people.

“When making dubbings, it often occurred to me that it would be nice to make my own animation. But it is expensive, ”says Lehtovuori.

“When a producer Marko Röhr asked to do RollsI said that I am involved as long as his money is sufficient. It is a miracle that it was completed. ”

Lehtosaari is often remembered for his animated dubbing, but he has also worked as a screenwriter. First he wrote Aleksi Mäkelän controlled by Bad boys (2003). It was based on the brothers called Eura Daltons, who plundered in Satakunta in the 1990s.

Bad boys gathered more than 600,000 spectators in theaters. According to the Film Foundation’s statistics, it is the fifth most watched domestic film of all time.

“I count Bad boys as a slut. I looked at it recently with a friend and was surprised at how much of my own personal things from my life at the time I had written into it, ”Lehtosaari says.

Since then, Lehtosaari has written more films and TV series. Aleksi Mäkelä also directed Crow – a private detective (2004). Minna Virtanen directed by Lehtosaari Underworldthe middle story of the series Cop (2011).

Lehtosaari has also taught screenwriting but has never actually studied it or the film industry in general.

Bad boys at the time of writing, there were dozens of manuscript guides on his bookshelf. Now Lehtosaari estimates that there are already 120 of them.

“I’ve always written and I like it. At some point, I started picking up books on the subject. Many of them mystify the thing, making it unnecessarily difficult. I would like to write my own script guide. ”

He has even written a cartoon, Hannu Lukkarinen to draw Carcass road (2017), which takes place in the Winter War.

If Lehtosaari would get a free hand, a dream project would be quite different from the thrills, horror and war he has mostly written. That is what has been thought of when Korona has stopped many projects.

“It would be nice to make an innocent comedy with romance and singing. Kindness seems a bit forgotten about Finnish cinema. ”