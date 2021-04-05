60 years old | Pauline von Bonsdorff, a professor of art education, became interested in children’s artistry after she became a mother, and at the same time there was concern about suppressing creativity.

When Pauline von Bonsdorff once completed his dissertation on aesthetics, he found himself observing too much of his environment. The topic of the dissertation was the factors influencing the comfort and beauty of habitats.

“I was wondering back then whether constantly pulsating observation and reflection is no longer normal,” von Bonsdorff says.

On the other hand, he knew he was in the right field. It should have just slowed down. Of course, von Bonsdorff had noticed his passion for aesthetics many times before. Early memories had already spoken of it.

“I stood small on the steps of the veranda and absorbed everything around me in Ahdenkallio, Hyvinkää, which was my family’s second home. From the beginning of the 1980s, I always remember what it looked like when, in the rainy early summers, owls stayed in the pasture and took off in the middle of the fog, searching for horn heads for milking at half past six. ”

Von Bonsdorff After graduating with a doctorate, he worked with great enthusiasm as an assistant professor of aesthetics and a professor at the University of Helsinki until life changed. She became a mother at the age of 40 and found that the pace had not remained reasonable at work.

“When I was pushing a stroller on maternity leave, I thought ohhoh, yes the world looks and feels interesting. I had been closer to burning than ever. ”

At the same time, Von Bonsdorff received a professorship in art education from the University of Jyväskylä and realized that his own interests had changed. Instead of environmental aesthetics, he wanted to delve deeper into the aesthetics of childhood in particular.

“With my son Johan was less than 2 years old, Göran-my father looked at him and said well, ‘I remember exactly what it is to be that age.’ The baby had reminded me of my own childhood very strongly, too. It brought a lasting desire to think and explore the world of children. ”

Von Bonsdorff found that the aesthetics of childhood was a very unexplored area. Ten years ago, however, he found contact with Professor Emeritus of Child Psychology at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Colwyn to Trevarthen, who had long been interested in baby musicality.

“Inspired by him, I realized that all the arts are based on movement and already babies communicate aesthetically. The baby is not interested in static things, but in small melodies and gestures, for example, through which a relationship is established with others and oneself. ”

Von Bonsdorff has created in his research the concept of aesthetic agency, which applies to infants and older children. Children’s games in particular, like art, tend to be multi-sensory and improvised, and also communal.

“I think babies should also be approached from an existential perspective, thinking about what it’s like to be so small. We know today that babies recognize, for example, the mother’s voice, language, and smell. The differences for adults are not as absolute as previously thought. ”

According to von Bonsdorff, the Finnish school system still lacks a proper understanding of the importance of creativity. For him, too many children lose their motivation to learn at school and start to be burdened at some point in school. “I was shocked when an Australian colleague said that yes, almost all children by the age of 13 would learn to read anyway. Schools shouldn’t have to be so worried about learning. However, many people get their hair up and running from that kind of relaxation. ”

Von Bonsdorff calls for a looser, more multifaceted and more artistic approach to learning. Then more joy could be emphasized in schooling.

“Jyväskylä Keski-Paloka primary school special education teacher Aila in Marjomäki I thought it was a good philosophy. Instead of the shortcomings of the students, he emphasized that everyone knows how to write, speak languages ​​and make powerpoint presentations, for example. Who knows a little, knows. ”

Von Bonsdorff is a true professor. According to the calculations of the father, who worked as a professor of political science, Pauline is the 17th professor in the family. Of these, she is the first woman.

“As a younger, I wanted to let go of being reunited with my family. I wanted to act on my own. Probably that is why I applied outside the Finnish-Swedish districts. When I got to the University of Helsinki, it was annoying when many assumed that I was studying my father’s field, ie political science. ”

Although von Bonsdorff ended up in an academic career, he wants to be outside of university circles at times. He enjoys being in his “heart scenery” in Ahdenkallio.

“I am there almost every weekend. I take care of the horse and create manure. I often five hours a day outdoors. Animals really tell us a lot. It’s about how much we listen. Photographer Per Maning sometimes said aptly, ‘The difference between an animal and a human is in man.’ We set the limits ourselves. ”