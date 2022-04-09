60 years old | Otso Kautto lived in Double Life as a young man, but in the end the theater pulled a longer distance from the national team swimmer

The former critic of the departmental theater became the director of the departmental theater. “Once your time is shouting from the back row, you have to move on to look ahead yourself.”

In He started as the director of the Tampere Workers’ Theater in 2019 Otso Kauton the beginning of the season has been one crisis.

“First, TTT tried to take out state contributions when that struggle was over, Korona came. And now we are working in the midst of a change in European security policy, ”Kautto sums up.

Crisis leadership is suitable for Kauto, who is trained as a mentor.

“It’s close to directing. I’m quick to decide when I need to. In a large institution, it brings a sense of security and peace of mind. ”

The decisions included closing the Tampere Workers’ Theater for the whole of last spring. Kautto felt that waiting for the decisions of the regional authorities to open the public events would only cripple the theater.

Kautosta The biggest problem with Finnish leadership is the fear of making mistakes. “Instead of making decisions, things are allowed to drift to the point where the world decides for you.”

An old departmental theater critic feels indebted to departmental theaters. “I’ve got to do a lot of great work in the departments. When your time is shouting from the back row, you have to move on to look ahead. ”

There is still criticism in the departmental theater. The structure of the Finnish institutional theater is still very similar to Kauto’s traditional pulp mill.

“We are able to produce a lot of homogeneous goods, but the factory-like production structure does not support special quality, there are too few individual beads that would spin in the software for a long time.”

The theater director has a gem of success behind him, Hamlet-directing a rock musical at the Tampere Workers’ Theater in the autumn of 2020. Kauto has a musical gate theory: youth are brought to the theater through musicals.

In his career Kautto has jumped between the margin and the institutional theater, the avant-garde and the mainstream. In 1985, he was founding a traveling professional theater from Quo Vad, where he worked until he moved to the Tampere Workers’ Theater.

Kautto calls Quo Vadista a “nomadic unit and tribe”. Theatrical family members, including children, were involved in the activities.

“I couldn’t afford to pay salaries, so the tours were held on holidays. We were able to break the line between work and leisure, ”Kautto recalls.

Quo Vadis, who created a unique stage language, toured fifteen countries and translated plays into ten languages.

“Without Quo Vad, I would not have been able to perform in Paris, Madrid, Iran and Egypt. It became an international success. ”

Kauto also has previous experience as a theater director in departmental theater. In 1991, he started as the director of Theater Little Finland. Even then, there was a time of crisis, a recession and financial problems in the theater.

“The place of a visitor to the National Theater saved me from that pest. I swore never again, ”Kautto says and laughs.

Debut control The regular visitor to the National Theater was Tony Kushnerin terrible Angels in American Finland’s premiere in 1994. It was a success.

The young director had already achieved a lot in his early thirties. I think everything you can get from the theater.

Kauto’s soul was still grieved by his youth’s dream of being a writer. In 1994, he packed his family, his wife and four daughters, in a van and traveled to Bosdarros, France.

It took six years, which Kautto calls “years of retirement at working age”. Quo Vadis held exercises walking in the mountains, Kautto surfed and wrote.

“First, I softened a little ink by turning Molière and Calderon. It burst the long bubble of unwriting. ”

In 2003, Kauto’s debut novel in France was published Journey to Mundaka.

Quite Kauto did not have a self-evident career in theater. The young man, who enjoys theater and literature, was also a national team-level swimmer. “I lived a dual life. In the artist circle, I hid my wide shoulders in big sweaters. ”

In 1983, Kautto stood at the intersection of three roads.

“I had just gotten to the University of Turku to study genetics and would have received a full scholarship from a US university for my swimming results. In the same year, I applied to the Theater Academy for a director’s line because I got a long leave from the army. ”

A third road was selected from the intersection.

On that road, Kautto feels that he still has unwritten drama, prose and lyricism, as long as he has time to manage the theater.

As theater director, he wants to make OSH a “European model theater where the best of a permanent ensemble, a small group and a visiting theater meet.”