60 years old | Nordea’s ex-CEO criticizes ECB banking supervision: Supervision is not fair, “Not there at all”

According to Casper von Koskull, the ECB understands the problems of weak banks too much and paralyzes the business of the strong. The end result is that the European banking system will not recover.

Casper von Koskullin the early part of the year has been doubly strange. At the turn of the year, the calendar emptied when the 35-year-old hectic banking career came to an end. For the last four years, von Koskull has been Nordea’s President and CEO. It was work without shifts.

The corona epidemic struck in March, which meant that the rest of life suddenly fell silent.

“Back in the early part of the year, I was on holiday in Spain and London, where my children live. But then I was hit and I came to Finland. From the beginning of May I was on the island in front of Kotka for three months. I haven’t spent my childhood there for such a long time, when my parents always parked me with my grandparents at the cottage for the summer, ”says von Koskull.

Von Koskull has had a very successful and international banking career. He went abroad for jobs offered by Citibank in the United States more than 30 years ago. He did not return to Finland until two years ago, when Nordea moved from Stockholm to Helsinki.

Nordea’s group leadership ended last autumn, a year before von Koskull was due to quit. The decline in the bank’s earnings reassured the government that new ideas were needed for management.

A lot had happened in four years. Among other things, Nordea found ambiguities related to tax havens and money laundering. However, the biggest thing was the move of the head office from Stockholm to Helsinki and at the same time under the supervision of the European Central Bank.

It became an unexpectedly heavy Savotta for the bank, where the ECB has treated Nordea less favorably than other banks, according to von Koskull.

“The process has been heavier for us. We have not been treated on an equal footing with other banks that have moved there. ”

Still, the move was not, in his view, a mistake.

“Nordea is too big a bank to be controlled by one state. In the medium and long term, moving was the right solution, ”he says.

Von Koskullin According to the Commission, there is an even bigger problem of principle in the supervision of the ECB: the ECB is too understanding of Europe’s weak banks and too strong of its strong banks. The whole idea of ​​joint banking supervision was to have everyone treated the same.

“The rules are not the same. Nothing of the kind. In practice, much more buffers are required of banks in the Nordic countries. When we look at how much capital is required for the risk below, we have it much more than the Central European banks. The supervisors themselves admit it. ”

Thing is not indifferent. According to Von Koskull, the situation leads to strong solvent banks being undervalued in the market. Therefore, they do not have sensible opportunities to buy and restructure weak banks.

Mergers led by strong banks would welcome the whole sector, and the ECB has also hoped that banking supervision would take place.

“So this does not necessarily apply to Nordea, whose strategy does not currently include such mergers. But in general, mergers do not happen because strong banks have been deprived of operational capacity. The return on equity of European banks averaged 6% before covid. The industry is not healthy, ”he says.

However, Von Koskull emphasizes that tightening banking regulation has been absolutely necessary since the financial crisis. Thanks to it, banks have started to be managed more disciplinedly and responsibly.

“It can’t be the case that whenever a bubble enters the market, banks collapse to support society. I was actually seeing how the world’s largest bank, Citibank, was technically bankrupt in the early 1990s. At that time, there was a bad banking crisis not only in Finland but also in the United States. And the same bank was in the same situation again in 2008. That can’t be allowed, ”he says.

Von Koskull says directly that day jobs are a bit boring. “This is a bit woeful and I especially miss people, co-workers and the customer. It would also be strange if it were not. If it weren’t for any longing, then you would admit that you were in the wrong job. ”

He has no shortage of things to do. He is on the board of Stena, a Swedish family-owned shipping company, among others, and serves as an advisor and small investor in some start-up companies.

“I still don’t want to be a board professional for any reason. Time will show what this stage of life will look like. I can’t say even where I spend the most time, in Finland or in London. My children were born in London, and live there. I myself lived there for 20 years, ”he says.

So far, the official domicile is Finland.