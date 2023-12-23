60 years old | Nicole Willis left music and changed her first name to Daniele – “It didn't make sense to hold on to old things”

Daniele Willis has recently focused on other than his singing career. She also left behind her former first name, Nicole.

US based vocalist Nicole Willis released an album six years ago My Name Is Nicole Willis. Its title became obsolete recently when he changed to his official first name Daniel. The change was part of a larger process in which Willis took stock of his life.

“I haven't made much music lately, and I don't have any plans for a music career, so it didn't make sense to hold on to the old stuff. When I do work other than music, I use the name Daniele,” says Willis.

The change started during the corona period, when Willis started to study remotely the open courses of Aalto University's Department of Cinematography. Recently, he has been working on film scripts, other work in the film industry and marketing.

“Perhaps I got tired of doing one thing in one way, and the other sides of my character remained unused. I am in a professional transition and felt that I can change things no matter what age I am. It feels good to use the brain in a different way.”

Daniele Willis grew up in New York and got to know a wide range of music already in his growing up environment. “In high school we listened to disco, new wave and Kraftwerk, but jazz always played on the radio and my parents had jazz records. There were also some artists in the United States, such as Frank Sinatra, who you couldn't avoid hearing.”

Although music has been on the back burner recently, Willis likes to review the stages of his career. As a young man in New York, he had two dreams: to dance ballet and learn to play the bass. The family practiced visual arts and sang.

“However, no one considered themselves a particularly good singer, but mainly imitated well-known soloists. For example, my aunt organized a competition to see who sounds the loudest From Al Green. Music was something that just happened by accident, and I might have wanted to do other things.”

However, Willis could sing and started gigging with his friends to finance his life. He was also very interested in music. She bought records with her boyfriend and went to see concerts, even though the young people didn't always have money even for food.

Boyfriend later formed the band Deee-Lite, whose hit Groove Is in the Heart danced around the world in the 1990s. Williskin was involved in the band's early stages but soon left.

Between Willis lived in London, and in the 1990s he recorded two albums as the lead singer of the American band Repercussions. Finland became part of her life when she started dating a musician Jimi Tenor's with. Before him, Willis had met some Finns in New York, such as the band Pan Sonic.

“I also remember the advertising campaign that ran on Music TV, where the Seven brothers were, and they spoke in a very deep voice. Finland felt very mystical. At school, the only thing that was taught about Finland was that the country was part of the Axis Powers in the Second World War.”

Jimi Tenor recorded for Finnish Sähkö Recordings, and the company also released Willis' first solo albums in the early 2000s. The couple soon moved to Finland after London and Barcelona. The work situation for both of them here looked promising, and they wanted their children to be taught in English.

Willis had already recorded one song with Helsinki's The Soul Investigators, and after arriving in Finland, their joint career started properly. He released three albums with the band and got among other things Barack Obama's to the official playlist.

“Of course, it would have been nice to have more commercial success, but I am grateful for that news and experience. We did a lot of gigs and tours around Central Europe and got on the radio in different countries.”

After the collaboration, Willis has recorded for UMO, Banda Palomita and Aaviko as a soloist, but with age other things have started to interest him. The film industry was already in his mind at a young age.

“However, studying in the US was too expensive, and it was a happy accident that I ended up making music. I'm completely self-taught and I haven't studied singing.”

The schooling of daughters Phoebe and Astrid, now in their twenties, was one of the most important reasons why Daniele Willis moved to Finland in the early 2000s.

I work the film script below deals with the stories of generation z, i.e. young people the age of Willis' children. Willis is also interested in their lives. For example, he has found it strange to advise his daughters what kind of music they should listen to.

“Instead, I ask them what they're listening to and why it's important to them, and I'm impressed by that. I want to know their opinion about politics and rights, because I think it's important to know what they think.”

Although many things in life have changed in recent years, Willis has no plans to leave Finland. While visiting the United States, he has noticed that he does not want to hear English spoken around him. In Finland, he can move around in public places without understanding the speech of strangers.

The daughters who live here have been the main reason for staying in Finland. However, Willis says that he has gotten so used to the country that it is hard for him to imagine living anywhere else.

Born 1963 in New York.

Singer, screenwriter, filmmaker and sound artist. Visual artist (AMK) from Lahti Art Institute.

Released nine albums under the name Nicole Willis between 2000 and 2019 as a solo artist, as a member of the Cola & Jimmu duo and as a soloist of The Soul Investigators, UMO Jazz Orchestra and Banda Palomita. Previous bands, e.g. Repercussions, as a singer e.g. On tour with The The band and Leftfield band Rhythm And Stealth -album, which sold platinum in the UK.

He is interested in history and linguistics.

Lives in Helsinki. The family includes daughters, 22-year-old Phoebe and 20-year-old Astrid.

Turns 60 on Tuesday, December 26th. What would you tell your 20-year-old self? “Love yourself and don't build your self-esteem on other people.”

Correction 23.12. at 12:10 p.m.: Contrary to what was written earlier in the article, Daniele Willis graduated from the Lahti Art Institute, not the Design Institute.