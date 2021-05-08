60 years old | Marjukka Havumäki, who has worked in Yle’s TV news for 35 years, became the country’s official “court reporter”, but in her daily life she does not follow the royals much.

Yle’s TV news washer was originally supposed to stay in Marjukka Havumäki only for the duration of the summer. He studied Finnish literature at the University of Turku and planned a career as a mother tongue teacher.

Marjukka Havumäki The career has included major topics: the break-up of the Soviet Union, the sinking of Estonia, the tsunami, the terrorist attacks on the WTC towers…

When Havumäki started in Yle’s TV news as a summer reporter in 1986, the first story gig dealt with the April Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident.

“Information about the accident came sluggishly, and the subject was still debated in the summer. I was a journalist on my first day of work Marja Mannisen interviewing an official from the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority. Manninen later became Yle’s Russian correspondent. I admired how Marja could ask such clever questions, ”Havumäki recalls.

“I would never have thought that I would still tell on TV news that 35 years have passed since the Chernobyl accident.”

And the performance never attracted him, either.

“I remember talking in front of the class at school was exciting.”

Teacher of voice communication at the university, utterance artist Kaija Tuominen praised Havumäki’s use of sound and asked if he had ever considered a TV career. Maybe the idea stayed there.

In 1988 Havumäki was established for Yle.

During that time, he has become Finland’s official court reporter. Havumäki has hosted all televised royal events since 2010, most recently the Queen of England Elizabeth II spouse Prince Philip funeral on April 17th.

Havumäki says that in his daily life he does not just follow the royals. Tasks have fallen as an inherent continuum Tarja Halonen on the recollection of the presidential castle celebrations.

“At the beginning of the 21st century, a person who followed a lot of culture was sought as a narrator of the Castle Festival. Previously, the narrator had more economic and political knowledge. The narration has been a nice variation on the work of the anchor, ”says Havumäki, who did a lot of cultural stuff at the beginning of his career.

She says she likes her job, but glamor has often been a long way off.

“I was in London when Cover and William got married. A barracks village had been built for reporters, the walls of which were paper-thin, internet connections were broken, toilets were far away, and not even coffee could be siphoned up close to being able to keep talking for four hours, ”he recalls.

35 years the box has done its job. Havumäki suspects that he is the person many opponents recognize, but does not know where.

“My civil habits are so different from my job that I can be pretty calm. Sometimes there are situations where you are asked how I know you, ”says Havumäki.

“A lady of a Finnish couple who met on a holiday trip said that she had been thinking for a long time about how she knew me. Then he came up with, ‘You’ve been our travel guide!’

Year then all the presenters of Yle news were made producer-presenters. The producer decides on the content of the news under the authority of the content manager.

“It’s terribly good because the tasks complement each other. The producer will ultimately make a decision on what is the source of the news and what will be left out of the broadcast if, for example, the Prime Minister’s press conference is delayed. Thus, during the Korona era, briefings have come at very short notice, so choices have sometimes been difficult. As a producer, I am concerned that everything essential is available today. ”

Over the years, many organizational and studio look reforms have taken place, and technology has made strides forward. The news has also changed.

“In the late 1980s, the focus was on a tough economy and politics. Gradually, in the 90s, more human interest topics began to emerge, and the interest in the news began to rise as a news criterion. I think it did good for broadcasts. I want to tell the news about people’s daily lives. ”

According to Havumäki, TV news still supports its place.

“Sometimes in the past years, the online leap inside the house was so huge that there was talk that no one would be watching TV news anymore. Now there are no signs of that, we constantly have 800-900,000 viewers, ”he rejoices.

But feelings of inadequacy come from time to time even more. The feeling of knowing far too little about a subject.

“Fortunately, there are so many qualified people around, the news comes from collaboration. Sometimes it feels like the anchor gets a lot of undeserved praise. ”