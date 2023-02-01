60 years old | Mari Laurila-Lili recorded her first hit at the age of 3 – “everything seemed normal” for the child of a musician family

Actress, pianist and singer Mari Laurila-Lili moved to Paris in her twenties and stayed in France permanently.

Today Living in Nice Mari Laurila-Lili was a popular children’s singer in the 1960s. His first single Take it easy, dad appeared when he was only 3 years old.

Laurila-Lili’s parents, Finland’s most recorded studio guitarist Heikki Laurila as well as a singer and director of a music play school Ritva Laurila knew the record company world. of the Scandia company Harry Orvomaa was in the village in Laurilai, when there was unclean singing on the television and Mari, who was playing on the floor, corrected the song she heard.

Orvomaa got the idea to make a record for him, because a song sung by a child had been successful in Germany Fahr langsam, Papi. The soloist has only vague memories of his first recording.

“I remember that I felt safe in the studio when my father was playing next to me and my mother was there too. We were with the family and we sang again the song I had learned and learned. Everything felt natural and ordinary, because singing was something we did anyway.”

At the age of 6, Laurila-Lili recorded Pippi Longstocking -TV series theme tune and soon also two songs with Sauk and the Little Squirrels. He got to see how the sound of squirrels was made in the studio by changing the tape speed. The last children’s record came out when he was 11 years old.

“Girls also have voice changes, and my voice already changed a little while the record was being recorded. We had to slow down the background tape a bit because of that. When I was 15–16 years old, I started singing lessons again.”

To graduate after writing, Laurila-Lili wanted to study languages, but music stayed with her all the time. He moved to Paris at the age of 18 partly with a sense of adventure. He started studying Spanish at university and also continued to study music.

“At the age of 18, you can adapt to anything, and little by little I got to know people in Paris. I had been in a French school since I was 5 and spoke French fluently, so it was a natural fit. I got into the piano accompaniment class at the conservatory, and there I found a different way to play the piano.”

Performances in France started as a pianist in theater productions, but acting became interesting when Laurila-Lili saw it up close. He continued his studies in theater schools and specialized in musical theater.

“The song has stayed with me the whole time, even though I didn’t become an opera singer. I became a musical theater singer, and I have sung in opera, but slightly different roles. I’m usually involved in many roles in work groups and that’s always nice.”

Laurila-Lili is a versatile theater professional who acts and sings himself but also directs younger actors and soloists. The summer program includes musical theater at the Avignon Theater Festival and summer theater in Nice.

“I am also involved in a teaching project where young opera singers from all over Europe come to Nice for a short period of a few months. In connection with that, there are concerts where I am a pianist. I don’t consider myself a teacher, but I am a more experienced colleague who shares my own experiences.”

Laurila-Lili’s second source of income is the short-term renting of holiday apartments to tourists. That is why he has come from Nice to visit the Travel Fair in Helsinki.

“Usually I visit Finland once in the summer, and in addition to that, for many years it has been this January period. In addition to tourist rentals, I guide you in matters related to the purchase of an apartment in Nice. Rehearsals for the play will start soon, and then I’ll put another hat on,” says Laurila-Lili.

Versatility is realized not only in the world of theater and music but also in life in general.

“I could live anywhere where I have something meaningful to do. I have always admired people who do one thing perfectly and are devoted to it their whole lives. I’ve never been able to do it, because so many things interest me, but I’ve been able to do pretty much everything I’ve wanted.”