60 years old | Kristiina Halttu: “An actor’s job is to convey the story and not present any gimmicks”

Kristiina Halttu discovered the magic of theater by chance in a basement in Rovaniemi.

“Major the achievement at the moment is that I dare to go on stage exactly as I am”, says the artist, who will celebrate his 30th anniversary in the autumn Kristiina Halttu.

Halttu, who has acted in the National Theater since 2005, is celebrating an artist’s celebration in a documentary drama First Republic. He plays a writer in it Ester Ståhlbergthe president by KJ Ståhlberg wife.

Halttu says that when he was younger, he questioned his right to step on stage.

“It was living with uncertainty and the compulsion to show off. When you couldn’t just play your job, you had to show that, look, I could do this and that too. As you get older, you realize that the role of an actor is to convey a story and not present any gimmicks.”

in Northern Ostrobothnia Halttu, who grew up on a farm, says he didn’t know anything about theater when he was young.

“Maybe I had been to the theater once, but it hadn’t left any memory. I didn’t think it could be a profession.”

The only professions that Haltu knew in the surrounding area in Kuivaniemi were ambulance driver (like father), social worker (mother), priest, cantor and farmer.

“Yes, the mental distance from the Kuivaniemi farm to Helsinki Theater Academy was longer than the physical distance.”

Young Halttu was interested in a little bit of everything, but nothing in particular. He ended up applying to the teacher training institute at the University of Lapland.

“I moved to study in Rovaniemi, where I had only been to the racetrack before.” Halttu’s father had trotting horses, which Halttu trained with his father.

Highlights Haltu's career includes, among other things, a role in Kristian Smeds' directed Mr Vertigo 2010. Halttu, who reads a lot, says that Paul Auster is his home god. When Auster visited the National Theater in 2017 to present his book 4321, Halttu asked for the first autograph of his life. "I was a nervous jelly," he says about the meeting.

In the girls’ choir Halttu, who sang, also studied classical singing at a music college in Rovaniemi. However, teacher studies seemed frustrating.

My own story was found somewhat by accident in the basement of the old bus station in Rovaniemi in the fall of 1982.

“There was a girl a little older than me who lived in the same cell block, who attracted me to the entrance exams of the Student Theatre. In the entrance exams held in the basement, the task was to improvise one’s morning activities in mime. I didn’t even know what improvisation, let alone mime, meant.”

Halttu observed what the others were doing and followed.

“When the entrance exams ended, I realized that my body was warm and my cheeks were red, I felt alive. I thought there would be more of this.”

Days Halttu studied mother tongue and music at Erikoistu. The nights were spent in rehearsals at Ylioppilasteattri. In the mid-1980s, Halttu from Ylioppilasteatteri was able to visit the Rovaniemi City Theater for a play Victor lived with the children in power.

“I realized that theater can also be done by going to rehearsals in the morning and someone paying a small salary for it. That you don’t have to be at lectures around the clock, then go to theater rehearsals at night and wake up at five in the morning to study for exams.”

Having studied at the same teacher training institution course Pertti Koivula and Kaija Kärkinen got into Theater University, Halttu thought it might be possible for him too.

“I used to think that only people from Helsinki could get there directly from Kallio high school or the Helsinki Student Theater.”

Possessed graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in the spring of 1989 and started at Teatterikorkeakoulu in the fall of the same year.

He was 26 years old, the youngest coursemates, like Jani Volanen and Anna-Elina Lyytikäinenonly 17 years old.

“I became a bit like a big sister to the younger students. For example, I gave advice on how to apply for a student loan.”

The advantage of age was that he knew what he wanted.

“It was easy to get the most out of my studies. I loved for example Pirkko Saision text analysis course.”

“ “Fortunately, there is a theater, there I can act like a lamppost, regardless of my age and appearance.”

I have it The soulful singing voice has been heard, for example, at the Helsinki City Theatre in Sound of Music (1998) and at the National Theater in Pirkko Saisio’s musical trilogy Gay! (2011), Slava! Honor (2015) and Black Sarah (2018).

Halttu also holds her own singing evenings, although she says that – unlike acting – they are often “exciting so much that I wonder why I’m doing this”.

Television series Champagne and marshmallows (1995–1997) was Haltu’s school for camera work.

“I had written in a notebook next to each scene what I wanted to act in it. I recorded the series on VHS and then watched with the notebook how things turned out.”

Halttu regrets that she has mostly played “a lady with a high status” in camera roles.

“When I was younger it was annoying, now it’s funny. The actor is forced to accept that, especially for camera roles, they are chosen largely based on their external nature. Fortunately, there is a theater, there I can act like a lamppost, regardless of my age and appearance.”