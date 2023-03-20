60 years old | Kaj Kunnas thought he could never become a sports journalist, but it turned out differently

“I would like to say to all young people: hold on to your dreams. They may very well come true,” says Kunnas.

“Rarely a person has two birthdays, but I do”, says Kaj Kunnas At the beginning of his 60th anniversary interview.

Important dates are March 23 in 1963 and May 24 in 2016. The first is the day his life began. The latter is the day a stroke stopped it.

“Now I’m healthy, but it could have been different,” he says now, almost seven years after his illness.

The municipality recovered and life continued, but differently.

Municipality talking on the phone in Almuñécar, Spain. The morning has already dawned, and the thermometer shows over twenty plus degrees.

The reason why he is sitting on the balcony of an apartment in a small Andalusian town giving a birthday interview is also related to a brain infarction.

“My wife and I often thought that that’s where we’re retired, so we’ll spend the winter here. But then I had a stroke and my wife’s breast cancer. It was concluded that what if you never get to retire. That’s how the sit ku life became a now ku life.”

Kunnas and his wife have spent part of the winter season in Spain for several years. However, he does not rest on his laurels, but works through his own company for Finnish travel agencies as a kind of tour manager who organizes programs and excursions for vacationers coming from Finland.

“It’s a relaxed and nice job. It’s nice to be with people.”

A sports reporter Kunnas has not completely left his job, even though he left Yle to become a freelancer in 2017. Since then, he has, for example, commented on sports competitions on the channels of Discovery Eurosport and participated in discussions on Yle Post-sweat as a standard panelist.

Leaving Yle was difficult, he admits. As a sports reporter, Kunnas says that he was in his dream profession, which he dreamed about when he was young. What was basically interesting about it, he can’t say.

“But I remember very well when I was 13 years old and the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. I muted the TV and narrated it myself. I had received an Olympic flame from my aunt, which I lit every time the broadcast started. I was banging to go in the middle of the night when Viren took two gold and when Pertti Karppinen and Pertti Ukkola won.”

In particular, Kunnas dreamed of becoming a sports journalist working in radio and television. He recalls how the road to radio and television seemed impossible. So he put aside his dream and studied English language and literature instead.

But let it be. Around the time of graduation, Yle happened to be looking for a Swedish-speaking sports reporter for the radio.

The rest is Finnish sports and media history.

“I would like to say to all young people: hold on to your dreams. They may very well come true.”

Kaj Kunnas and Susa Matson in the Dancing with the Stars competition in 2014.

As a reporter and as a commentator, Kunnas has seen several international competitions and smaller local competitions. Sport like sport, he has no doubts about putting himself in the league. At times, he has found himself narrating a sport that the audience knows much more about.

“For example, in Atlanta in 1996, due to an illness, I ended up narrating the dressage final. Then Kyra Kyrklund too was a hard bone, and I knew that people were interested. But it’s good that I myself understood enough about the sport that the tail is on the back of the horse. It was embarrassing at the time!”

The municipality’s positive and enthusiastic way of sharing opinions explains, but the vast majority of feedback is encouraging.

“And yes, I try to learn from the feedback. In my opinion, the viewer and the listener are always right.”

Kunnas, who calls himself a number freak, reveals that he keeps an accurate record of his narration lessons. At the time of the interview, there are 7352 hours of narration behind.

“That’s more than three hundred days around the clock. That I understand very well if someone thinks that they can no longer listen to the whole municipality.”

The most memorable it hasn’t been the big wins but the moments that somehow relate to being human.

“It reminds me of the Olympics in Atlanta, when Jani Sievinen had been superior in the 200 meter medley, but the Olympic gold did not come. Or Teemu Selänten the end of a long career at the Sochi Olympics.”

The same applies to the attitude towards sports journalism.

“When I was younger, I was surrounded by medals and excited about the results. Today it is the people who are attractive. Work opens up through them.”

How about what’s getting a seasoned sports reporter’s pulse racing right now? What sporting events is he looking forward to? Kunnas thinks for a moment. Life after a cerebral infarction also includes not waiting for the future in the same way as before, he says.

“It has been understood that departure can come at any time.”

But of course something is in mind. In the summer, Kunnas hosts the European Masters Games in Tampere, a kind of Olympics for veteran athletes. Old masters are coming to the place From Willie Banks to Sergei Bubka.

Kunnas says that he interviewed Banks just a few days ago. The triple-jump legend gave an encouraging tip on how to deal with aging.

“Willie told me that now that you, Kaitsu, are turning sixty years old, it’s only good: the age groups go from 55 to 59 and then from 60 to 64. That you’re a youngster again!”