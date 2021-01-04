60 years old | Jukka Tilsa succeeds with comics that do not have the message: “I only aim to maximize stupidity”

Jukka Tilsa published his first comics forty years ago in the self-published magazine Zärpä. Now they are Finnish small publishers most eagerly coveted by enthusiasts.

Farmer and a cult-enjoying cartoonist Jukka Tilsa turns 60 today. He published three issues of his firstborn magazine, Zärpä’s self-published magazine 40 years ago, in 1980. They are Finnish small publishers most eagerly coveted by enthusiasts.

The fins of Zärpi – and Tilsa’s other comics as well – are absurd humor, naive drawing and a language twisted on a crook. The magazines were born in Eräjärvi, Orivesi, on the farm of Tilsa’s parents.

“I drifted on the farm there, played with friends and drew the Nuuka pleasure punk magazine. Many have important things to say, but I don’t. I practiced brainstorming by drawing nonsense. Zärpä means nothing. Singer of the loose band Osmo Koivula I guess it was invented, ”Tilsa recalls.

Like many other Finns, Tilsa learned to read about Aku Duck and remembers drawing Aku and Goose as a child.

And like many others of the same age, punk inspired him when he was young. At the loose end, Tilsa played guitar. He praises the contribution of imaginative guys to his comics, but there were other role models.

“John Lennonin Hispanic divider there was a mystical mood in the language of the book. I saw a picture in a magazine Joan Miron about painting and I thought Fine Art can be fun too. At school, it seemed dry. ”

“Dalista i don’t like it but otherwise surrealism and dada are my favorite styles, Magritte and Hans Arp. Read with Nuuka enjoyment magazine friends A surreal manifesto. ”

Jukka Tilsan’s comic book Hole End was published in Zärpä in 1980.­

In the 1980s alongside the punk leaves, a lot of comic book magazines were born. In that field, Zärpä was enthusiastically received. Admittedly, the space felt like enthusiasm waned after the first issue.

“Both praise and reproach came under pressure. To be on the safe side, I stopped completely. ”

Tilsa did not publish comics for a total of more than ten years. In 1985, he took over the status of his parents in a generational change. He’s stayed there ever since.

In the mid-1980s, Tilsa also began painting. He has held small shows regularly.

“I buy frames from flea markets that cost a maximum of ten and make paintings that fit them. Sometimes ten also gets big frames. And sometimes portraits are ordered. ”

Among other things, a singer from the band CMX was commissioned from Tilsa AW Yrjänän and a portrait of his wife as a wedding gift.

Texas soaring heads were released in Powder Smoke in 2013.­

Comics began to emerge again in the 1990s. According to legend, Tilsa started drawing them again to make money on a band saw.

“It’s true that I started making comics again because I thought it could earn something, even though I thought of cartoons as work. I only got a band saw recently. I bought a used one for 25 euros. It’s a very good game. ”

Pauli Kallion The Great Pumpkin Publishing House, run by, has published almost all of Tilsa’s books. Tilsa is also one of many who have drawn comics written by Pauli Kallio in addition to their own. Of those published in Helsingin Sanomat Postman Niilo and Mixed forest were the longest.

“It’s much harder to draw another man’s scripts than your own because you have to reach that other’s vision. Surprising topics come up. Yes, it develops when you can’t replace difficult stuff with easier ones like on your own. ”

In Finland’s small market, few have started making comics to earn money, and even fewer have succeeded. Big successes like Fingerpori and Viivi and Wagner, have usually been lucky injuries.

However, Tilsa succeeded. At the turn of the last century, he says he has made a regular comeback. Usually, magazine comics make money, but books don’t – except with strip collections.

“Yes, you can also make money with books if you are fast enough. I will draw the book in a couple of weeks. ”

Jukka Tilsan’s Venetsijärvi has been published in the future of the countryside in 2017.­

Domestic the magazine comic book market has shrunk badly in recent years. Tilsa currently expects to receive half of their income cartoons and the other side of agriculture. Today, he grows mainly oats.

“We also had cows, but they were put on a hill when EU regulations would have required investment. Instead of cows, I tried to make it through comics and miraculously succeeded for a long time. ”

In addition to comics and cultivation, Tilsa has always been into music. Even before the tick, he played blues. In all, he has played in dozens of bands, usually no more than five at a time. As a cartoonist and musician, Tilsa is self-taught, but music took him to Orivesi Vocational School at a young age to study as an electronics installer.

“I’ve never done those jobs. I went to school because I wanted to build guitar amps. I really learn useful skills. There have been enough amplifiers and other nuisances to be repaired. ”

As a musician, Tilsa is best known for the jazz band Jahnukainen, which has been active since 1995 and has released three lp. In it he plays the clarinet.

“It would be great if there was a message. Such is also the case when lyrics are sung. But I’m just aiming to maximize stupidity. ”