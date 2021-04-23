60 years old | Juha Sipilä on the government’s expenditure line: “Unheard of” that crossing the frames is even on the table

Former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (center) does not intend to run in the next parliamentary elections. “Even if the carpenter works then,” Sipilä jokes about the future.

Ice fishing booth, table for mini and grandchildren with wooden guns. As well as a bit of renovation in Kempele’s home.

Member of Parliament, former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (center), lists what has become nicer recently when he has had time for his passions in the workshop. The prime minister and party leader were different when there were jobs around the clock.

The last few years as a member of parliament have tasted good in that sense, Sipilä says.

“I’m really enjoying the fact that I got to be with grandchildren and hobbies.”

Sipilä is stayed out of the public eye after retiring from the center in 2019. He says he has not, as an “old host,” wanted to disrupt the party’s new leadership. Of course, there are still views on the state of the country.

Remembered for his economic and employment activities, Sipilä does not spare his words, for example, when it comes to the government’s financial line.

He wonders, among other things, the ongoing debate on the framework debate on not yet return to the state economic framework.

“I think it is quite unprecedented that there is even such an opportunity on the table not to return to the frames now,” Sipilä says in an interview that was conducted before the rush and information about its results.

Negotiations stretched to the third day continued on Friday.

The central government financial framework refers to the expenditure framework agreed by the government in advance for the election period. Due to the interest rate crisis, the frameworks were temporarily abandoned, but the framework level agreed in next year’s budget had to be returned.

The Sipilä Center has been left alone in the government to demand measures that could balance public finances and meet future challenges such as aging.

Sipilä does not demand leaving the government, but it is difficult for him. And “a pretty big grip change is required”.

The chairman of the center and the future prime minister, Juha Sipilä, was photographed at the center’s election observers at the party office in April 2015. Next to Sipilä, the current speaker of Parliament, Anu Vehviläinen.­

Business background Sipilä’s reign is remembered specifically for economic policy. He became Prime Minister in 2015 with his promise to put Finland in order. This meant, among other things, raising the employment rate to 72% and wanting to balance public finances.

The employment target was met and the economy was close to balance at the end of the period. This was praised, but the government also received a lot of criticism for the line, which was considered hard.

For example, Sipilä highlights the improvement in employment when asked what the legacy of the government was. From Sipilil it was an indication that higher employment rate in the Nordic countries is possible for us too.

“It takes courage and difficult decisions, for which, of course, we have to take responsibility.”

The economic cycle boosted employment growth during the Sipilä period. At the same time, for example, a competitiveness agreement aimed at increasing competitiveness and employment was created, which extended working hours and cut holiday pay and received a lot of criticism. They also received major cuts and, among other things, the active model of the unemployed.

“Undeniably, it was a bit surprising,” Sipilä says of the review.

He says he believed, based on the time of the election campaign, that they would be ready for tough action.

In the 2019 elections, voters did not praise Sipilä’s line. Support for the center collapsed to its lowest level in a hundred years. There is no then rise.

Many in the city center have criticized Sipilä for turning the party too right. Sipilä himself points out that it is already being said that the party is too left in the government. For him, the internal threshing of the party is also about self-esteem problems when one does not dare to trust one’s own central line.

Juha Sipilä (center), chairman of the center, was photographed at the center’s election observers in April 2019 at the party office on Apollonkatu. On the left, party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen and vice chairman Hannakaisa Heikkinen. On the right side of Sipilä, Juha Rehula, Vice Chairman, and Katri Kulmuni, Vice Chairman.­

To the public Sipilä has given the impression that he has not missed the time at the forefront of politics. Last summer, he commented on questions of interest in the role of finance minister, saying yes to him tasks as a “pillar of the nation” are sufficient.

Is he bitter about something?

No, Sipilä answers. There was a lot of good in the time of the Prime Minister, such as international tasks and the 100th anniversary of Finland, Sipilä recalls. The Kusitolppa statement came from the former Minister of Regional and Local Government From Hannes Manninen (center) and was just a joke, he says.

“But yes, it was surprising how much time had to be spent correcting the images that were born, which I thought was quite a waste of time.”

“When a magazine reads that it has favored relatives or something, then that goes to people just like carbon monoxide. That mail is still coming. So I don’t want to go back to that. ”

Sipilä refers to a conversation around the Terrafame mining company. In 2016, a engineering company owned by Sipilä’s relatives received a significant order from the state-owned company Terrafame. The news raised questions about Sipilä’s delay, as the government had granted Terrafame’s To the Talvivaara mine additional funding of EUR 100 million.

A fuss broke out in Jupaka, asking if Yle had succumbed to political pressure from Sipilä’s news coverage of the bombed-out Yle by e-mail. Later, the Parliamentary Ombudsman stated that Sipilä had not missed the case.

Soon Sipilä leaving the policy turmoil entirely to others. He is not a candidate in the next parliamentary elections or in the summer municipal elections. After politics, Sipilä has in mind “something smaller”, perhaps on the corporate side.

“Even if the carpenter works then,” he says and laughs.