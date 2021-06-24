60 years old | Jari Pehkonen was already studying medicine, but admission to the Turk school opened a career in theater

Actor Jari Pehkonen has been a permanent part of the Helsinki City Theater for the past seventeen years.

At the age of fifteen as a schoolboy Jari Pehkonen mentioned to the career counselor that he intends to be either an actor or a doctor.

“Well, that guy laughed sweetly that no one can get to the theater college. That you take a long math in high school and apply for medicine, ”Pehkonen says and laughs sweetly himself.

He was such an obedient young man that after reading mathematics and others well he sought medicine in Kuopio, where he was also accepted.

Pehkonen had grown up in the mining village of Outokumpu. He was the youngest of four siblings, the father was of course the Miners, and the mother took care of the home.

“My mother had to interrupt her own schooling because of poverty, and then she had sworn that if she ever had children, they would all become students,” Pehkonen explains. The mother’s decision was to be.

Although medicine also went well, the acting began to take Jari Pehkonen’s main attention. He played roles in the Kuopio Student Theater and got another one by trying at the Theater Academy. “I had liked to perform since I was a child, and when I was very restrained when I was young, I could retreat to different roles under those pressures.”

Pehkonen went Jouko Turkan school, in the same year course, among other things Martti Suosalon, Kai Lehtinen and Tero Jartin with. According to him, the school not only provided professionalism, but also spread a huge worldview, “when I knew nothing about anything”.

Pehkonen appreciates Turkka as an accurate and insightful thinker.

“For example, the way he saw and taught the bodily manifestations of our culture was groundbreaking. It all helps when you create your role as an actor. ”

Turkan In seven brothers, in the television series, Pehkonen played Simeon. The one-and-a-half-year work stint was a tight ensemble. “Kind of the most intense episode of my life.”

A self-aware group graduated from the theater course. “We were thought to be the best Actors in the world. The line was not to go to the big theaters – nor to the attackers. I was also a concrete cart at the beginning and you know where, ”says Pehkonen.

“A couple of years went by realizing that Turk’s method doesn’t directly bite the everyday work of the theater.”

Pehkonen rushed early into the roles of older men. Already during his studies he presented In Hamlet adviser Polonius and the character of the Commedia dell’arten Pantalone. Since then, he has excelled in the parts of the bitter duners and, among others, the party secretary of the smp Eino Poutiainen Republican troublemaker in the play.

Pehkonen’s true insignificance creates comedy.

After seventeen years of freelance, Pehkonen has been part of the permanent equipment of the Helsinki City Theater for seventeen years. A larger house brings perseverance to work, a community spirit and longer supervisor relationships. “Of the instructors who visited the house, for example Kari Heiskanen has done precise, dense and inspiring work, ”says Pehkonen.

Pehkonen has been spared the feeling of baking, the change of field has not rotated in the mind. The city theater and side gigs have provided enough variety, have been able to play both raves and delicate parts.

“On top of the long corona break, I have found myself grabbing the job with even greater enthusiasm as we have now trained Ray Cooneyn Joy moneyplay for the Heinola Summer Theater. ”

It is not difficult for him to name the attractions of acting.

“When you find the character you’re looking for, it first brings satisfaction. Second, when the interplay with co-actors starts to slip, it gets enjoyed. And finally, when an audience that likes the show arrives, the enjoyment is complete. ”

“After the premiere, the immediate feeling is emptiness, half an hour of contented emptiness.”