60 years old | In the 1990s, Jouko Klemettilä became a star actor and a herd of girls screamed in the backyard of the theater – However, publicity also brought with them troublemakers

Jouko Klemettilä’s acting career began with his brother’s theater hobby. In the 1990s, he became the star of Theater in Small Finland.

“Not this age can be believed, the soul is still in penitentiary “, Jouko Klemettilä sighs when asked about the possibility of a 60-year-old interview.

He has not given interviews for years, and for good reason.

At the beginning of his career, Klemettilä acted in the Intimate Theater. This was followed by the Children’s and Youth Theater Pieni Suomi, which merged the Intimate Theater and the Penniteatteri in 1987, and which in turn was merged with the Helsinki City Theater in August 2001.

In the early 1990s, Klemettilä was thrown in Little Finland in several praised and strong main roles, such as Chime orange Alexina, The suffering of young Werther Werther as well Romeo and Julian Juliana.

The auditoriums of Little Finland were filled, and “a herd of girls screamed in the backyard of the theater,” Klemettilä says.

Klemettilä had her own fan club, and she rarely appeared in the papers that day. In 1992, he received the State Prize for the Performing Arts.

“Those were the golden years,” Klemettilä recalls.

Publicity however, it also brought with it nasty side effects.

“Chime orange I got death threats and I was sent strange letters with blood and razors, ”the actor says.

The suffering of young Werther during the performances, he received calls from suicide brooders.

For three years, Klemettilä was afflicted with a telephone nuisance and was followed. Awareness increased when he joined a popular TV series Evening milking in the cast in 1998.

“The problems gradually ended when I withdrew from publicity. Now you can walk in peace. ”

From Rauma a native of Klemettilä’s acting career gained momentum when he visited his brother at a local youth theater at the age of 15.

“I barked at the show. Brother to do better yourself. ”

And Clement did. He joined the same youth theater, and after a few years the road took him to the evening actor of the Rauma City Theater. In 1982, Klemettilä aspired and entered the Theater Academy.

Jouko Turkka was at that time professor of acting and principal of the school.

“I was a bit of a Turk’s babysitter. The crowd thought I was a Renaissance man, and he promised me donut coffees every day so that ‘my character wouldn’t get lost’. I also never had to run, ”Klemettilä recalls.

For him, Turka’s best doctrine was hard work ethic.

“Turkka shouted and kept the atmosphere of fear, I know many suffered. Maybe I was helped by the fact that I had already done theater and was a little older than most other acting students, already 21 years old. ”

Klemettilä dared to stab Turka.

“When he ordered, I said I wouldn’t agree. For example, when I should have endured Arabian Nights in the drills of the play to cry after another five hours, I found that I can’t. He shouted, ‘I will come and kill you’, I replied that come! ”

Klemettilä graduated from the Theater Academy in 1986, and so he could also celebrate the 35th anniversary of the artist this year. A year has passed since the scene due to the corona epidemic.

“The rumble on stage is loud.”

For the last 23 years, Klemettilä has performed at the Helsinki City Theater. The first role there was in 1998 Eric-Emmanuel Schmittin in the play Enigmatic variations.

Klemettilä is known precisely as a rhythmic comedian. For example, the name role Benno Bessonin directing Don Juan (2000) or Ritva Valkaman as a co-star in black comedy Aunt and me (2006).

One of the successes of recent years is the farce Take the others! (2014).

Roles reminiscing makes Klemettilä list colleagues with whom it has proved almost impossible to restrain laughter on stage. One is Heidi Herala.

“Riitta Havukainen with us we are no longer put together at all, when we cannot be laughed at. Great!comedy’s (2006) performances were a pain, Riitan only needed to look at me, so I tore, ”says Klemettilä.

“Making comedy is wonderful and difficult. However, the most wonderful thing is to go on the borderline between comedy and tragedy. ”

Klemettilä always reveals that he wanted to act Shakespeare. “A small Finnish Julian role is the only one that I’ve done,” he frets.

Repeat your love Czech Republic he has been interpreted twice, the Suomenlinna Summer Theater In the log in 1998 and the Helsinki City Theater In the cherry orchard in 2019.

