60 years old | Ilkka Heiskanen has experienced unemployment and family poverty, and “then it spilled over so much that it was already laughing” – The actress still doesn’t ring herself from the past

Actor Ilkka Heiskanen has flickered in television, movies and theater stages since the 80s. Memorable characters, fragile and harsh guys, train speakers, mysterious vultures have been born. Actress on a large scale.

“It doesn’t matter if the role is big or small, they all have to be taken seriously and with the same intensity,” Heiskanen says. “And I think I’m a little workaholic, so I haven’t done a lot of work, so I’ve done a lot different.”

The desire to act arose early. “When I went to the National Theater as a skid with my parents, I remember the dream that had popped from the barrel shelf when I got there that I would get to the stage someday!”

Haave to change. The outer life of a young man from Kerava was filled with sudden twists and turns, a year went by in the Yankees, and schools were interrupted. However, in 1981 he was first qualified by attempting at the Theater Academy.

“Although the initial feeling was megalomaniacal euphoria, at school I fell into a deep chasm of externality,” Heiskanen recalls, turning his head. “I didn’t come from a theatrical background, I was in my boots like a executed cowboy, and I was leaving the whole house.”

In the second year the situation turned upside down, you could say – he became a teacher of acting Jouko Turkka.

“The crowd has been barking in full force in recent years. But for me, he brought a complete change and opened up what is most important in acting, ”Heiskanen emphasizes. “That everyone must redeem their place. Self. That acting must be alive. In full. That you don’t go there on stage. ”

Jouko Turkka in Helsinki in 2000.

“He was a hell of a seer and a theater innovator.”

After acting in the departmental theater for five years in the 1980s, Heiskanen remained a freelancer. It was an idea to develop in the profession and develop free projects. But suddenly there was a recession in the kingdom, a complete stop to acting gigs, unemployment and family poverty.

“Then it spilled over so much that it was already laughing. In any case, I will no longer be singing about those years. ”

In a forced storm Heiskanen was thinking of ways to get a job – and the monologues were hooked. There are about a dozen performance tours that started in the 1990s, and he is currently working on the latest in the monologue. Theater visits and film work fill the calendar as well.

Heiskanen still loves his work, the spark he gets as a kid doesn’t go out. He doesn’t see much difference in whether it appears in front of a theatrical audience or a film camera.

On the theater stage, the ever-changing situations, the interaction with co-actors and the audience are charming.

“The great thing is when the group gives their all with the goal of offering viewers a different moment. When the audience is captivated and insane, ”the actor describes. “Nor would I switch from the post-performance feel to anything.”

He has most recently expanded his repertoire with directing. “However, I don’t call myself a director, but an actor who sometimes also directs.”

Ilkka Heiskanen in the stages of the National Theater.

Ilkka Heiskanen expresses concern about the role of culture in times of crisis. “I imagined that culture would have some established status and would be able to draw on it in a crisis. It hasn’t materialized, it was cut first. ”

“But we are a small nation, our own culture must be nurtured and not cramped.”

Who? Ilkka Heiskanen Theater Academy 1981–1985, Helsinki. Actor at the Vaasa City Theater 1985–1987 and at the Helsinki City Theater 1987–1990. Freelance actor since 1990. As a visitor, often e.g. At the National Theater, Tampere Theater, Tampere Workers’ Theater, Turku City Theater, Group Theater and Pyynikki Summer Theater. Starred in movies, TV movies and series. A dozen own monologue tours. Biography Beauty – Ilkka Heiskanen presents (written by Liisa Talvitie), 2018. Lives in Helsinki, married, six children, eight grandchildren. Turns 60 on Tuesday, January 11th.