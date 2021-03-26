60 years old | “I am attracted by the opportunity to shake up the usual practices,” says Mari Walls, Rector of the University of Tampere.

Mari Walls has held many research and management positions. “The world has always been open to grabbing interesting jobs,” he says.

Place of study was half a point outside the end of the promotion. A fresh student Mari Walls had applied to the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Turku. The boyfriend was already studying in Turku, so Walls also wanted to go there.

“In high school, I had thought I would like to be a child psychiatrist. Now I don’t remember why, ”Walls says.

The plan changed from flight. The city remained the same, but Walls began his studies in biology. That comedy no longer made me think about my medical career. Walls graduated in four years in 1985, and four years later he was already a doctor.

“I was the first woman to defend a doctorate in animal ecology at the University of Turku.”

Appreciation of nature and its diversity was rooted in Walls as a child.

WALLS was born the first of two social scientists in Kulosaari, Helsinki. When he was less than two years old, his father got an assistant position at Tampere University of Social Sciences, so the new address changed to Tampere.

Walls later got a sister and a brother. He recalls that equality and social influence were important to parents. The late 1960s and 1970s were a time of intense participation.

“Even in our home, the record player plays vinyl A plate of Guatemalan blood. Maybe it describes that time well, ”Walls laughs and refers to an album compiled of politically standalone songs.

From their parents Walls learned a lot about the relationship with nature, especially the sea. The eastern Gulf of Finland was the family’s summer place. Walls learned to row in the outer archipelago of Loviisa and Kotka with salmon nets.

There was no car, partly for reasons of principle. Access from Tampere by the sea required many bus changes.

“By boat we visited Hanko and the Turku archipelago. It was amazing that we were able to travel for weeks. There were five of us and sometimes a cat. We boiled potatoes and fried fish. Those were open days. ”

WHILE STUDYING In Turku, Walls realized that science is at its best the sharing of human curiosity and shared enthusiasm – and fun.

The Max Planck Institute, a world-famous German research center, got a competitor in the basement of the University of Turku, but its role in the field of science did not stabilize.

“We study daphnia in our own laboratory, the Max Plankton Institute. Several dissertations and publications were created there. I still have printed t-shirts left. ”

For a long time, Walls was accompanied by the first exam book in English, an underlined and crossed-out 1,000-page zoological stack. “Examining it was a great achievement.”

Walls says he hasn’t run into glass ceilings as a young researcher in the 1980s or later. Vice versa.

“Professor Martti Soikkeli helped me by another professor, Erkki Haukioj, for stuff. I got into summer jobs as a researcher and through that I joined research groups, ”Walls says.

BETWEEN there are additional burdens associated with interesting liabilities. After many research and management positions, Walls started as the director of the Finnish Environment Institute’s Marine Center in 2009. Below was the division of the traditional Institute of Marine Research into two parts. “It was a very difficult and controversial process when the family of dedicated marine scientists was divided.”

Long-term work to strengthen Baltic Sea research began to bear fruit in a few years in the form of network growth and successful international projects. The heavy phase took us forward, even though it looked like a loss at the beginning.

Six years later, Walls started as the first director general of the Natural Resources Center. He had to bring together the expertise of many different fields within one large organization, the headquarters of which was built on the Viikki campus in Helsinki.

“Different fields of research in natural resource research have very different cultures. The physical distance to the common areas was a few kilometers, but mentally the distance was infinitely long. ”

According to Walls, change was necessary: ​​resource issues are so complex that they cannot be looked at in their own small blocks.

Abundant Walls has been the rector of the new University of Tampere for two years. He feels that previous assignments have taught just the right things.

“I am attracted by the opportunity to get a little shaken up by familiar practices and look at things in a new way. I believe that there are still unrealized opportunities in multidisciplinary. ”

Walls knows that change doesn’t happen by itself – people create a new culture. He sees his strength in leading through humanity, and for that work he now intends to give his all.

“I see tremendous power in science and research gaining a better understanding of what the other research team next door is doing,” Walls says.

“A changing society needs multidisciplinary skills and work across borders. That’s the only way to build a sustainable world. ”