60 years old | Heureka's Mikko Myllykoski knows what makes middle-aged men's hearts flutter

Heureka is not only a place for children to hang out, Mikko Myllykoski, director of the science center, reminds us.

Wood construction. That's the subject of the exhibition, which made middle-aged men's hearts leap with enthusiasm.

In Heureka's satisfaction surveys, it has been noticed that women often give better evaluations of a visit to the science center than men.

The trend was broken when dealing with wood construction Super tree– exhibition, says Heureka's CEO Mikko Myllykoski.

“It clearly got the best reviews from middle-aged men.”

Mikko Myllykoski was photographed in Heureka's In the middle of disasters exhibition in an audiovisual installation imitating the László Zsolt Bordos wildfire.

In the result lies part of the core of the science center's work, says Myllykoski. Heureka is not only a place for children to hang out, but it aims to arouse everyone's curiosity, regardless of age and gender.

As a youth, Myllykoski's own curiosity focused on history. At that time, he did not yet know that his interest would lead to a surprising career in the future.

Myllykoski, who moved from Vammala to Helsinki following the work of his doctor father, had accidentally ended up in the Latin class of the Helsinki Normal High School.

To the surprise of his parents and friends, the mathematically gifted Myllykoski decided to invest in languages, history and psychology instead of mathematics.

“I understand their shock a little better now. However, it turned out well for me, even though it was a short race.”

Later, university studies were spent on Roman literature, Latin and general history.

“I never actively did any career planning. I thought that a humanist doesn't even have a career.”

Lived The deepest years of the 1990s recession, and many fellow students lost their jobs. However, Myllykoski happened to be postponed.

She was offered a maternity leave position at the newly opened Heureka. There, he got to design a history exhibition about the modernization of 75-year-old Finland.

At that time, the attraction of the science center was a box-shaped Macintosh computer, which visitors could tinker with themselves.

Now, in Heureka, you can marvel when your own face changes with the help of artificial intelligence in a frighteningly believable artist Elastic or an actor Emma Watson's face.

Myllykoski is excited to present a new exhibition about artificial intelligence.

“We wanted to make this so that it resembled as little as possible our schematic images of artificial intelligence. Instead of blue ones and zeroes, the exhibition is built as the home of a scientist named Ada.”

The name is Silmänisku for the mathematician who invented the computer For Ada Lovelace.

At home seems to be Myllykoski as well, because he is practically raised by Heureka. During and after my studies, the cleaners at the science center followed each other. In 2020, he became CEO.

Myllykoski leads to the next hall, which is in progress The power of play -show.

There, digital and physical play combine in a game similar to the hole-in-the-wall format, where the contours of your own body form a pixel array on the big screen. The game requires imagination and body control, when the strangest shapes appear in front of you, and you have to fit your own pixel figure into the frames.

The two-year-olds frolicking around watch as we twist and turn with Myllykoski and the cameraman in front of the screen.

According to Myllykoski, this kind of multisensory is at the core of the science center's work. One learns by reading, another by watching, and the third by doing.

“Museums and science centers are objects of inspiration. Acquiring knowledge requires more than just one visit to a science center, but a visit can act as a spark and leave a long-lasting memory.”

Myllykoski wants to take Heureka in a more inclusive direction. The science center has been in contact with, among other things, youth centers and various immigrant communities.

Science center work the purpose is to make visitors realize that science belongs to everyone.

Myllykoski likes to talk about science capital. It means the role of researched knowledge and science in human life.

“Scientific capital is the ability to critically evaluate what we know and think we know.”

Scientific capital is not evenly distributed in society. This is influenced, for example, by the growing environment and attitudes already instilled in childhood, Myllykoski says.

Not everyone has necessarily received encouragement or room for curiosity. The question may have been delayed in such a way that the feeling has remained stupid.

“That's why it's important to build a supportive environment in science center work. The worst mistake we could make is for a person to feel stupid here.”

During the pandemic scientific research came into the media spotlight. For almost two years, new and contradictory research information flooded the public's knowledge from all channels. In addition, the latest research information about climate change and the steady flow of news related to it are rarely uplifting reading.

Are people threatened by science scare?

Myllykoski believes that science centers can bring a calmer message to society than the latest news headline.

Heureka has seen, for example, an exhibition about mental health, and an exhibition about natural disasters is currently underway. But instead of horror, hope has been chosen as the perspective.

“In the exhibition about mental health, the red thread was empathy. Similarly, the disaster show did not show any destruction and death at all. Above all, we wanted to show an image of hope, preparation and reconstruction.”