60 years old | Harri Virtase was supposed to become Europe’s leading playwright, but a way to influence was found closer

When he was young, Harri Virtanen wanted to be Europe’s number one playwright. Now he does therapy work, local politics – and continues to write.

Harri Virtanen suggests that he be filmed in Pornais, on the stage of Halkia’s working class. Appropriate, after all, one of the educations in his versatile professional career was acquired at the Theater Academy.

We are in the middle of a rural idyll.

This is where Virtanen enjoys himself. He lives on a small horse farm near the workhouse.

But right after graduating from Teatterikorkeakoulu, he aimed for halls bigger than Halkia’s stage.

“I thought I would be Europe’s number one playwright. It was a very clear goal.”

The goals have changed many times. Now turning 60, Virtanen feels that he is in the presence of an appropriately sized audience – both in Pornais and even more intimately, in therapy work.

To be a therapist Virtanen studied in Denmark. He went to Copenhagen on weekends and took Jungian psychotherapy remotely between 2007 and 2012 while working at the same time at Yleisradio as a program manager for TV1 and as a publisher at WSOY.

Why five years of studies do not give Virtane the right to do Kela-reimbursed psychotherapist work would be a topic of its own.

“There should be basic training in the health sector. I have asked what if I studied to become a nurse now? Not enough, they say. It should have been studied first,” says Virtanen.

Personally, he doesn’t complain. There are enough customers. And work is important, even rewarding.

“I’ve thought about what my own role is in society? How do I make an impact? Sometimes the one-to-one therapy work has seemed quite small, that’s why I have also sought political means. But it is impressive if a person catches up with his life and is able to do better. I am very motivated for analysis work.”

Harri Virtanen was filmed on the stage of the Halkia tyvääntalo, after all, he is also a dramatist who attended the Theater Academy.

To politics Virtanen became active more than ten years ago after moving to Pornais.

Currently, he is the chairman of the Pornainen municipal council and a member of the provincial council of the Uusimaa Federation (sd.)

He has also been a candidate twice in the parliamentary elections. This spring, Virtanen collected 494 votes in Uusimaa.

“When the number of votes is so modest after two good campaigns, the way of influencing has to be reconsidered,” he states.

“I’m really trying to be the best playwright in Europe, just like I did back in the day. You always have to aim for the top. But the good thing about this is that others decide the matter for me.”

What is experienced in therapy work seeps into politics. Virtanen demands “quick, timely low-threshold treatment” for everyone who needs it. After all, you know how to ask for help more and more courageously. Virtanen is happy that going to therapy is talked about openly these days.

“It’s good that the stigma is disappearing. Every person encounters mental health disorders during their life, either through a loved one or in themselves.”

Jungian, analytic therapy approaches the unconscious mind as a resource. According to Virtanen, this often means releasing the trauma. He told his personal trauma in his book Trauma and love (SKS, 2019): when Harri was 6 years old, his mother woke him up in the middle of the night and took his drunken, raging father to the car to run away. The mother was so desperate that she said she would kill them with exhaust gas. However, we returned home, father had passed out and the next day everyday life continued as if nothing had happened.

“I knew that event all along as an adult. But for a long time I did not understand the mechanisms. How much it affected my relationships, ambition and everything. It was only through my own therapy, studying and finally writing the book that I realized how one event has been reflected in my entire adulthood.”

The realization was revolutionary.

“Suddenly, things got an explanation: because of this, for example, I’m afraid of being rejected. Now this does not control me without my knowledge.”

Of ambition Speaking of which, where did the dream of being Europe’s best playwright go?

The beginning was promising. In 1991 Yum Yum -play was performed in the Willensauna of the National Theater. Three years later, Teatre Alegria in Barcelona took over the same script. There were orders in Finland for plays, auditions, and TV scripts as well.

It was quite extraordinary when a new play was commissioned from a young domestic author for the big stage of the National Theatre. Virtanen and the composer Eero Hämeenniemen A biographical play by Sibelius Eighth Symphony however, it was canceled when the management of the house changed.

“Then it was performed at the Turku City Theatre, but it wasn’t the same. I had taken a hit.”

When, at the same time, Virta began to be employed more and more as a TV drama writer, he moved more to that side.

The writing continues. It is currently described as having died in 2011 Matti Yrjänä to Joensuu based on books Harjunpää – the second season of the series, which can be seen on CMore and MTV.

“We had the cooperation of two screenwriters. It went well, when only one is alive.”

Born 1963 in Sippola.

Graduated from Teatterikorkeakoulu in 1989 with a master’s degree in theater arts and in 2012 as a Jungian psychoanalyst from the Jung Institute in Copenhagen.

Wrote, among others, the following plays: Yum Yum, Running time, Eighth Symphony.

As a screenwriter in the following TV series, among others: Yours in cold blood, Kymenlaakso’s song, Harjunpää.

Nelonen’s drama manager 1999–2003, dramaturgy professor at Teatterikorkeakoulu 2003–2006, Yle TV1 program manager 2006–2011, publisher of WSOY 2011.

Works as a therapist.

Chairman of Pornainen municipal council and member of Uusimaa’s regional council (sd.)

Lives in Pornais with his wife and child. Four adult children from previous unions.

Turns 60 on May 2.

