60 years old | Former rector of the University of the Arts Helsinki Jari Perkiömäki breathes a moment before returning to become a musician again: “The catastrophic situation of artists now feels really discouraging”

Teaching jazz doctor Jari Perkiömäki is a natural way to be a musician.

Musician and music lecturer Jari Perkiömäki has been the first in his studies in many: first a first-year student in the jazz department of the Sibelius Academy and then both a first master’s, licentiate and doctor of the jazz department.

And now this is the most recent: He is also the first rector of the University of the Arts Helsinki to hold office for the entire term, that is, the full five years. Pesti ended at the end of November.

“Well, it was academic and professional career climax, a rare opportunity, for which I am truly grateful,” says Perkiömäki at home in Kerava, but admits in the same breath remainder of the period, corona-time wearability.

Long similar days in remote meetings began to feel unhealthy.

“The energizing part of work and leadership slowly faded, the power of face-to-face encounters.”

Its Perkiömäki knows the power, because he originally acquired a field whose core includes meeting people and communicating with people. That’s what playing music, and especially jazz, is: as one member of the band and with others to others, to the audience.

But Perkiömäki, who grew up in Pori, did not see any other possibility in the future. He remembers deciding as a 17-year-old high school student that he would become a professional musician.

“I guess it was that inner fire. And I had already gotten to the gigs so much that no other job attracted me as much. I was not yet sure about the career of a jazz musician. ”

Perkiömäki the number one player was the clarinet during his school years, which he studied at the Pori Music College and as a student for two years at the Helsinki Conservatory.

A Pori resident cannot avoid jazz in Pori, let alone the annual Pori Jazz. And especially not if you start playing a saxophone that is intertwined with jazz in a school band. “Pori Jazz has had a huge impact on me too. With the concert experiences of Kirurinluoto, I periodically train next summer. And maybe I wouldn’t have gotten the same feel from the records to jazz – to its rhythmic energy and harmonious world. ”

Perkiömäki’s other important thrower was the Pori Big Band, which operated under Pori Jazz, and as a member he made his first recording in 1977, at the age of 16. But his first solos were only engraved for the next recording, the second album of the Pori-based jazz rocker Elonkorjuu, which was released in 1978. He still plays in the band.

Perkiömäki was one of five selected in 1983 as a first-year student in the jazz department of the Sibelius Academy. And two years later, he already started a career in the jazz department as a teacher – first as a class teacher, then as a lecturer and department head.

“Teaching is a natural way to be a musician, maybe especially a jazz musician. At its core has always been studying, breaking routines and finding new solutions. And you learn a lot when you teach. ”

However, Perkiömäki also decided to do research on his own development and completed his first artistic doctorate in jazz in Finland. Its theme was “free melody improvisation in jazz”.

“I read the criticism that I have hardbop traditional-style saxophone player. There was no denying it, but at the same time it became clearer: why not find out more about freer playing methods would go even deeper into improvisation. ”

Deepening there would also be a new question, a small side path. How improvisation could be utilized in leading different organizations – if a jazz band made up of trained individuals is an ideal group work model.

“It is difficult to apply it to a large organization, but the basic idea applies: active listening, supporting others, valuing special abilities,” says Perkiömäki.

He has been lecturing on the “jazz model” in companies for fifteen years. In Perkiömäki’s world, playing, teaching and leading are “different aspects of the same thing, communication between people”. And at least the first two he will continue after having been able to take the principal years of arrears and missed vacations.

“I’m lucky that I can breathe a little and apply myself back to the musician. At the same time, this catastrophic situation for artists now feels really discouraging, ”says Perkiömäki.

“The Korona era has also highlighted the importance of the arts as an employment industry, but there is already a fiery rush to direct significant support to freelancers in the industry.”

Saxophonist Jari Perkiömäki first performed at Pori Jazz in 1977 and recalls that he has played at the event every summer since then, either with his own band, with other bands or at least with jams. In July 1986, Perkiömäki soloed in the jams of Cafe Jazz with a seven-year-old teenage miracle, saxophonist Jukka Perko. In the same year, Jari Perkiömäki’s own quartet had six performances in Pori Jazz.