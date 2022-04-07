60 years old | Former hockey goalkeeper Jukka Tammi is currently saving the world’s seas

Jukka Tammi says that hockey has always meant a hobby for him in addition to a “real” career. The pressure tolerance developed in hockey has helped in the storms of business.

MAY 1995. Finland has just won its first hockey world championship.

The television broadcast follows the Lions celebrating in the locker room. Beer bottles open, The glider in roar through the speakers.

The image moves on to a man dancing wildly and playing an air guitar with the World Cup trophy. The man is wearing a dark underwear and white underwear.

Many of these pictures are remembered by the hockey goalie Jukka Tammen.

“Well yeah,” Tammi says while watching the granular Youtube video.

“At some point, it bothered me to remember that but really. And quite strongly. But yes, it has actually already been approved. Time has gotten memories. ”

IN REALITY There is much more to be remembered from Tammi’s twenty-year-old hockey career. Tammi was winning a total of five medals and two Finnish Championship gold medals, and was awarded twice as the best player in the league.

As a highlight of his career, he raises Calgary’s 1988 Olympic silver. Finland won its first medal of honor when the Lions defeated the Soviet Union, which had already secured a victory in the final match of the final series.

Tammi ended his successful career at the Frankfurt Lions in the spring of 1999 – albeit in a less warm atmosphere. In the play off games, he was hit ugly on the surface of the ice. The result is loss of consciousness and concussion.

That was the last seal.

“During the spring, I had already noticed if this was so much fun anymore. You realized that you had started baking, ”Tammi recalls.

SPORTS CAREER Since the end of the year, Tammi has worked as Ilves’ goalkeeper coach, worked as a private banker in an investment services group and piloted a family business that manufactured children’s products.

He worked for a company founded by his father back in the early 1980s and held various positions throughout most of his hockey career. Tammi says that hockey always meant a hobby for him in addition to a “real” career.

The family business went bankrupt in 2011.

The situation was difficult and Tammi’s finances were momentarily tight. However, the pressure tolerance developed in hockey was helpful in a bad place. This is how Tammi says he believes.

“In sports, the feelings of fucking and winning are so extreme. In working life, everything is kind of so thick. Even if you lose a mill trade, don’t worry about it. In sports, when you lose, you get a little squirrel. ”

LAST in times Tammi has focused on saving the world. He works as a salesperson at Clewat, which specializes in environmental technology and develops and manufactures water treatment vessels that collect plastic debris, harmful vegetation and oil from water bodies.

Tammi is a minority shareholder in the company.

Founded four years ago, the company is looking hard at the global market, where the opportunities seem – unfortunately – almost limitless. If humanity continues to litter at the current rate, by 2050 there will be more litter in our seas than fish.

“Nature has become much more interesting,” says Tammi.

“I want to be involved in doing something that really matters. If I can make an impact in any way, I’m really happy about it. ”

It’s hockey too still a place in his life. Tammi says that he is an active supporter of Ilves and plays veteran hockey in Pyynikki Hauko. Workouts are about once a week.

Is gaming still important?

“It’s not,” Tammi says, laughing.

“But it’s still good to move around and see friends. Nowadays, after the game, I go to congratulate all the scorers. It doesn’t matter that much anymore, even if a few suck. Before, it would have fucked up above all else. ”