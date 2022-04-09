60 years old | For Dr. Paula Havaste of Tarzan, the accuracy of the facts is at heart

Author Paula Havaste writes the history of women’s everyday life.

It was frost winter 2000 and Paula Havaste had just moved with his family to a front house in Nurmijärvi. Havaste, who was expecting her third child, kept a fire in the heart wall of the house. He tossed trees in and ashes out.

“The fireplace running through the house kept the whole house warm. Then I started wondering what would happen if the electricity went out. How do I preserve food? What if the kids got sick and there was no access to the pharmacy? ”

Questions accumulated. Havaste went to get answers from the library.

First, he found out about natural medicine. Source literature began to accumulate.

“My imagination works so that the pieces of facts start to form a story in my head. As I read about natural medicine, I started to see a woman, Anna, wandering in the woods and collecting medicinal herbs. ”

Havaste’s first work began to take shape, set in the world of smokehouses and the last remnants of ancient religion. Ten good luck Anna (2003).

Literary Studies As a doctor and lecturing on the structure of a novel at the University of Helsinki, Havaste knows in theory how a novel is constructed. But practice escapes theory.

“Every time you write, there’s something new and surprising. There is a joyful feeling of liberation and release in writing. ”

Writing for Havaste, who publishes the book every year, is a holiday he enjoys in his day job, in addition to the theme production of the Heureka Science Center. Science and research combine both activities.

It is the facts that are important to Havaste, who wrote 16 books about ordinary women in various reversals of history. He says he puts a lot of energy into correcting the facts.

“The work is ruined for me if some detail is wrong, even if no one else might notice it. The loveliness in the novel is that I can do the research the way I want, and I don’t have to tell anyone which page and work is behind the information, ”describes Havaste, who loves to sit in the archives.

Notoriously historiography is a story of men whose sources run largely in masculine positions and ownership. Because the role of women in society has been to be owned rather than owned, church records and rags have accumulated mainly information about women in relation to men: marriage shops and children.

Havaste searches his novels for information about women’s folklore and the practical tools that women used in their daily lives.

Sometimes the sources have to be questioned. As Havaste did while researching Ten good luck Anna for the carving of haapio, the oldest boat used in Finno-Ugric culture.

“Gustav Vilkuna The work of fathers (1943) describes the process of building a haapio. I was amazed when it was explained in the caption of the book that in the end Haapio is placed on top of the charcoal where the surface of the tared haapio boils, ”Havaste says.

“I thought something was wrong with it, soon Haapio would be on fire.”

He clarified the matter with traditional sculptors, who confirmed Vilkuna’s claim.

“In the heat, air bubbles are compressed from the wood, so the tar just seems to boil.”

Last Havaste has taken the feel of the bat war (1596–1597) in Turku Castle, where the commander of the bat warriors Jaakko Ilkka sentenced him to prison.

The interest in the topic came from Genealogy.

“It turned out that my children are in the descending generation, the tenth generation of Jaakko Ilka.”

When the child told about it in a history lesson on clubfire, it became clear that he was not the only distant descendant of Ilkka.

“I was beginning to be fascinated by the thought of what it could be like to be a man who made his genes spread so effectively. The most likely answer is that he went to rape women, ”Havaste ponders.

Because the idea was so boring, he began to consider other answers. They erupted a story set during the Mallet War. Trainwill be published on Monday, April 11th.

Women in addition to everyday history, Havaste is thoroughly acquainted with Tarzan. He is the only Tarzan doctor in the world since the 1998 model year.

“Actually, my subject is the representation of masculine identity in the modern. So e-rit is a dry and difficult topic. ”

“I wonder how I can drill down on one for many years.

I got the idea that what if all the examples were from a book that is anything but dry? Burroughsin Tarzan has everything you can say about the image of a pre-modern, modern and non-modern man. ”