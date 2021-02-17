60 years old | Finlandia Award-winning author Helena Sinervo avoids criticism, as she is haunted by both praise and acclaim

“I write for joy and pleasure,” Helena Sinervo says.

At the age of nine Helena Sinervo’s life was revolutionized. At that time, he visited the Tampere City Library for the first time, which would take the young girl with him into the world of novel literature. A few years later, poetry also entered the picture.

Sinervo in particular appealed Eeva-Liisa Manner, a pioneer of domestic post – war modernism. In addition to the bright and beautiful language of the mainland, Sinervo was fascinated by the personality of the Tampere poet. The mainland seemed a delicate and introvert, even a slightly mysterious figure.

This is how Sinervo has described himself in the interviews. Did you identify with the Mainland?

“Maybe I did a little bit,” Sinervo says.

“I was terribly alone in my childhood and youth, and I didn’t shy away from the theme of loneliness that the Continent deals with in its poetry. Yes, he somehow became my role model. I admired him. But I didn’t think poetry could become a profession to live in. ”

PROFESSIONAL POET he still became. Admittedly, only twenty-four years later. Prior to that, he graduated as a piano teacher and master of philosophy.

In 1994, his first collection of poems was published To countless.

There was no whim for a moment. Playing in the language had been a means of entertainment for Sinervo since childhood. He says he rallied his first rhyme at the age of three.

He says he still remembers it. “But I don’t bother it now here,” Sinervo laughs.

Why not?

“It’s too intimate. Not that I would be ashamed of it. But somehow… too intimate. ”

Still, Sinervo has not shy away from personal themes in his works. An autofictional novel published in 2016 Armonranta drew on the author’s own personality and childhood experiences.

Has your relationship with writing changed over the years?

“That’s a good question,” Sinervo replies.

“Publishing a debut work is often associated with big dreams and the notion that the whole life will change completely. That kind of virginity has, of course, disappeared from writing. Maybe I am currently bolder things to do than at the beginning of my career. That’s when he tried to redeem his place in the eyes of the gatekeepers and please the critics. ”

NO Sinervoa still not made of Teflon. After the book is completed and the writing process is over, he begins a stressful phase: Does anyone like this? Will this work? Sinervo often says he struggles with such thoughts. Sinervo admits that criticism has never been an easy piece for him to swallow. For this reason, he also avoids reading reviews of his works.

“I wish I could take them lighter than I take. A few perfect swings have followed me for a long time. ”

More Sinervo has still enjoyed thanks. Telling the life of her debut novel, Eeva-Liisa Manner In the poet’s house (2004), was awarded the Finlandia Prize. Its better not to start a career as a novelist.

But Sinervo is also haunted by praise.

“However, I am pretty introverted,” he explains.

“I write for joy and pleasure. Publicity brings with it a social dimension and creates a kind of competitive situation. Writing colleagues suddenly become competitors. That kind of feels uncomfortable, and it has nothing to do with why I want to write. ”

SINERVO says he is a writer by identity, not a self-marketing brand ambassador or an opinion machine that thrives in the public spotlight.

But he likes writing.

Sinervo says writing brings him happiness and says he enjoys all the work involved in writing a book. Or at least almost all. The final stage of the novel evokes terrifying feelings in him.

“It’s just as painful,” Sinervo reveals.

Who are you writing to?

“I have to answer that to myself. At least in the sense that I want the end result to please me specifically. Even when writing a children’s novel, I don’t think worse about the target audience. The text should produce pleasure when writing. ”