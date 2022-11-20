60 years old | Equality activist Terhi Heinilä believes in the power of cooperation

“I want to inject myself into this job,” says the general secretary of the Confederation of Women’s Organizations.

“This work is never ready, society changes and new challenges arise all the time”, says the secretary general of the Confederation of Women’s Organizations since 2014 Terhi Heinilä.

Keskusliitto, founded in 1911, is an umbrella organization and cooperation forum for women’s organizations promoting gender equality.

The chain of history of female influencers gives Heinilä strength for her work. The work is monitored behind the desk Minna Canthin picture.

There have been great victories in the years of the General Secretary.

“The reform of abortion legislation after 50 years was a major task shared by women’s organizations, as was the reform of sexual crime legislation and family leave. There is still further development in the latter, but we have now reached the Nordic level in these key legislative issues,” sums up Heinilä.

Heinila has taken a strong stance on egalitarian issues in sports, national defense and foreign policy.

However, many things have not progressed to the goals even in more than 140 years.

“Even in the 1880s, Minna Canth’s goals included equality in working life and ending violence against women. The division between women’s and men’s fields is still strong, and Finland leads the statistics in intimate partner violence and women’s deaths.”

In recent years, many obstacles have been thrown in the way of equality and women’s rights, such as the overthrow of the Afghan government by the Taliban, the war in Ukraine and the corona pandemic, which increased intimate partner violence against women.

“Right now it is important to influence gender equality, it goes hand in hand with democracy. Equality supports a society where everyone can participate. We pay special attention to the fact that Finland would also commit to a feminist foreign policy. Finland now has a good opportunity to influence women’s human rights as a member of the UN Human Rights Council until 2024.”

Strengthening however, the global anti-gender movement, i.e. the movement against gender equality and the rights of gender and sexual minorities, has derailed the development of equality backwards.

“We are a powerful movement. We have 72 member organizations from all walks of life, with 400,000 members and many partners. Unfortunately, the counter forces are also tough. Women working in our member organizations face hate speech and interference in matters.”

Heinilä says that he personally escaped the worst attacks.

The master of physical education, who grew up on a farm in Hämälä, has started to influence equality in sports and has sat at many international tables. As the only Nordic representative, he was a member of the EU Commission’s high-level sports working group 2021–2022.

Heinila has worked, among other things, as a national expert of the European Commission’s sports unit in 1996, as the head of international affairs at Suomen Liikunta ja Urheilu ry SLU in 1996–2009, and as secretary general of the International Working Group on Women and Sport IWG in 2010–2014. In addition, he has represented in several domestic and international committees and management groups.

“Equality work wasn’t so popular in sports that you could have easily risen from there,” he puts it diplomatically.

Finland still has a lot to do in terms of equality in sports, says Heinilä. “For example, only 16 percent of the chairpersons of sports federations’ boards are women, and the numbers have not increased in the last ten years.”

Heinilä believes that change comes in every industry through managers, therefore the equality skills of managers must be strengthened. Equality work cannot be done alone.

“Without women’s cooperation and strong global networking, I would certainly not be here. I see that you have to do things and not worry. Like the president Tarja Halonen has said: It is not enough to be the first, someone must also come after.”

About sports Heinilä brought her international networks to the Central Union of Women’s Organizations. Something about the development is said by the fact that when Heinilä started, the union had two employees. Now there are ten of them.

In his work, he has noticed that Finnish equality work is of international interest.

“For example, last year the president Joe Biden the administration’s equality policy council was in contact with the Confederation of Women’s Organizations on several occasions and asked about models for combating violence against women.”

Heinilä says he enjoys his role.

“I want to immerse myself in this work and I feel that we have been able to have a wide impact in different areas of society.”