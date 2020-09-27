60 years old | Eini has previously worked with Toivo Kärjenk, but now everyone in his gig band is under 30: “Young people give me a lot of energy”

Eini Pajumäki was a Lapland girl who admired Abba and Donna Summer when she became a well-known singer in the late 1970s.

Eini Pajumäki calculates his singing career to be 43 years. It’s a long time in any field, but the career of a performing artist is already of rare length.

The most exceptional thing is that there are only two short gig breaks in the years.

“There was a little break with the first child when I didn’t know what it was like to sing with a big tummy. And the other has been Korona. Otherwise I’m gone all the time, “Eini said.

The soloist is still full of energy. Returning to the stages after the Spring Corona period felt good.

“When I overcame the shock in the spring, I noticed there was no rush to anything. I slept a lot and the voice got to rest. At the first gig, I was like a squeaky horse that has gotten out of the pasture. It is incomprehensible how lively it was, and still is. ”

Spring an album released on Friday was also recorded during Finally finished, which includes a disco-influenced beat. With disco, Ein has as long a history as a performer, over 40 years.

As a young man, he listened Donna Summeria, Abba and Boney M. The gig started at the age of 14 in the youth band of a home village located in Pello, Western Lapland.

In Ylläs, the audience was hit Hope Kärjen an acquaintance who praised the soloist for the material on the record. After receiving the tip address, Eini sent him his song on tape. Soon a call came from Kärje.

“I flew from the cows to Helsinki and I was absolutely amazed. When I saw the tip of the desktop, it had lining cassettes. I don’t understand how he found me there. ”

There was still a song to choose for the first album. The big brother who lived in Sweden heard the Baccara disco hit there Yes Sir, I Can Boogie and sent the record to his sister.

“I went to Tip and said I would like to do this. He listened to the record halfway through, took the needle off the track and said that a Lapland girl would not sing like this, ”Eini says.

“It only took a couple of months for the song to be number one in Finland. Then they started fighting over who could do it, and the Lapland girl was allowed to try. ”

Hit’s Finnish translation Yes sir, start burning raised 17-year-old Ein to prominence. He did Tapani Kansan to the summer show in 1978 and then continued gigs with his own band. The coming years brought more hits.

“In the late 1980s, I just performed a hit and a disco. The rockers smelled long for us who made that muse, ”Eini laughs.

“But when it came Topi Sorsakosket and Agents and Tango Kings, the disco no longer resonated. In the end, I totally moved to the dance floor. ”

Gigs was enough even after the line change in 1989, but traditional dance music didn’t feel like its own. As the turn of the millennium approached, audiences again began to hope for early career hits.

“When I put them on the software, Eini was on stage right away. Excitingly, it’s own production is what makes a whole picture. Those songs are so unique. When in 1985 I recorded I’m a virgin song, I thought that just awful, I can never sing this at a gig. But in the early 2000s I tried, and what a reception! ”

Recording groove restarted ten years ago. In her 50th anniversary interview, Eini hoped to find the background forces to record a disco like the one before.

“These young guys saw the magazine and contacted that they could have songs like that. Born in I ‘m staying -album.”

After fifty milestones, Eini has made four discos. The new songs naturally go on holiday with the old hits at the gig.

Eini has worked with many generations of musicians since Toivo Kipp. He warmly praises today’s youth and their open-mindedness. The oldest member of the gig band is 27 years old.

“The hard thing is that the entire audience of my career so far has remained, and in addition to them, a younger audience has come. Young people give me a lot of energy and this day. There will be comments at the gigs that you could be my butt, and you’re kind of snarling, ”Eini says.

“Many young women will also say they want to be as old as I am. That’s completely insane feedback. ”