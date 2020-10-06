60 years old | Dr. Hillilä is Judge Nurmio’s credit drummer

Markku Hillilä is not only a doctor of medicine specializing in stomach diseases but also a renowned drummer. He has played in Judge Nurmio’s bands for 35 years.

Espoo resident Markku Hillilä has played drums on a part – time basis throughout his adult life, forty years, in two gold – recorded rock bands. Yet every gig is still preceded by a state of excitement, often characterized by the metaphor of “butterflies in the stomach”.

For Hillilä, there is nothing inexplicable, let alone mysterious, in this teasing feeling.

“After all, there are other brains in the stomach that communicate with the central nervous system all the time, and for the most part unconscious,” Hillilä reminds.

Namely, he knows this theme like his own pockets.

Hillilä is a drummer, but also a doctor specializing in gastrointestinal diseases, a gastroenterologist. His doctoral dissertation in Finland, he first of irritable bowel syndrome.

“Professional music was a viable option. I still thought that it might be worthwhile to get another profession, ”says Hillilä in a small training room in Espoo, in the former garage of his detached house.

It can comfortably accommodate a drummer and a drum kit, as well as two to three other musicians, the most active visitor of whom is another Espoo-based Helsinki resident, Judge Nurmio. Dr. Hillilä has been playing and recording in the bands of Nurmio for 35 years, for the longest time than anyone else.

The fruitful collaboration began in 1986 right from the top, like a framed gold plate, raised on the basement wall Used love resemble. It has gone down in history with its songs, among other things Ramona and A man’s life.

Growing up in Pakila and attending school in Oulunkylä, “Make” Hillilä had a five-year life as a part-time drummer at the time, more depending on the calculation method.

The story the beginning is plain: an elementary school student interested in drums and rock remembers “tapping and clapping all sorts” – and it could have stayed that way. Fortunately, Hillilä got a teacher at the Oulunkylä co-educational school Klaus Järvisen, who had just founded the Oulunkylä Pop & Jazz College, “Ogelin”.

“The atmosphere in both was really inspiring and probably decisive for my motivation,” Hillilä recalls.

He began private drumming on Ogel’s side in 1975. The following year, he also got a feel for recording, as the co-educational student orchestra led by Järvinen made an album for Lovelle. Music for people.

As Ogel’s “by-product”, the first real recording session was also held, when the college’s respected drumming teacher Upi Sorvali asked Hillilä to replace him with a band of professionals who made an environmental album for the year Sun and wind (1980). Hillilä was nineteen at the time.

“I guess Upi thought he would let an eager young man try his talents,” Hillilä says and laughs. He himself was later a teacher in Ogel for some time.

Before Hillilä played the guitarist for a long time to meet Nurmio Hasse Wallin diligently touring at Afro-Line and then a saxophonist for a year Sakari Kukon In Piirpauke, another band that popularized “world music”. Among other things.

“They were really good schools, increased the ability to transform and collaborate. Drum meat usually sounds better when he listens less to himself and more to others. ”

On these displays, Hillilä might have become a full-time rhythm music professional, but he was already a medical student in 1982.

“The choice of medicine was probably influenced by the fact that I was particularly interested in biology. And maybe also the guess that playing is even more enjoyable without financial pressures and addictions, ”says Hillilä.

“I was right there, and luckily Hande [Nurmio] has never been a gig freak. That’s why I’ve been able to reconcile these two usually work together quite well and maintain its interest in both. “

However, there has been so much haste that there is no time left for your own music.

“The idea of ​​the band is indeed interesting, but I am first and foremost a musician row. The artists are quite separate. ”

Drummer Markku Hillilä regularly trains in his former garage, where Judge Nurmio also stops. Hillilä has played and recorded in Nurmio’s bands since 1986.­