60 years old | “Documentary has become a part of my life. There’s a lot to learn when you portray real people, ”says director Mohamed El Aboudi

As a child in Morocco, Mohamed El Aboudi walked nine kilometers to school. Then the family moved into town, and the teenage boy who made it to the movie club became Film Madman. El Aboudi moved to Finland in 1994.

Climate change has caused a 15-year drought in Morocco that has heavily taxed the way of life of pastoralists. Across North Africa, their numbers have fallen by more than 60 per cent since 2004.

Much of the pastoral pasture has been in Morocco. In the desert to the east of the Atlas Mountains, the Oulad boukais tribe still travels.

In the latest in their document The school of wishes Mohamed El Aboudi depicts the children of the tribe who run to school from behind with trips on a donkey, a bicycle, on foot, or how to get there if they get there. Parents play a part in helping care for the animals.

There are no toilets, running water or electricity in the school. The tribe has built it with the help of clay. El Aboudi began to follow the activities of the school when a new teacher arrived there, who got his food from the families of his students and even stayed with them.

“When I made my previous film Wedding dance, I found that many of the people I described in it had not attended school. That is why I was going to make a documentary on Moroccan education. While researching its backgrounds, I happened to find the Oulad boukais tribe and their school, ”says El Aboudi.

Wedding dance protagonist Price was raped as a teenager. He was therefore rejected by the family and did not even have an official identity card. Hind earned his living as a prostitute and traditional wedding dancer. There were other social outcasts in the film.

El Aboudi is not a nomadic background. He was born in northern Morocco in a mountainous region, in a small village in the Chefchaouen region.

“The children I photographed brought back memories, as I, too, walked nine miles every day to and from school. I did not cross the desert but the mountains and rivers. And I went to the right school in town, ”says El Aboudi.

The family moved to the city of Ouazzane, and El Aboudi joined the amateur theater as an early child. At the age of 15, he found a movie club Tarkovsky, Godardin and other classic movies. He became a Movie Crazy, but yet he couldn’t dream of making movies himself.

“I belonged to a political youth, and I was interested in political film. We discussed movies and read critiques. ”

Fèsin at the University of Morocco El Aboudi did his dissertation Bertolt Brechtin influences of the Egyptian playwright Najib Sorourin in political theater. At times he studied film semiotics and ethnology at the Sorbonne in Paris, but in 1994 he ended up in Finland to study film.

“One of my professors had visited Finland and praised the wonderful landscapes of the north. He said you can flush gold from the river there. My father is not rich and I heard that I can study here without tuition fees. ”

A wife was found in Finland, but she was only taught in Finnish. El Aboudi left for Australia and graduated from Bond University. He returned to Finland in 2001 and started working for Yle Bazaarprogram that documents the lives of immigrants.

El Aboud had a feature film in progress that he went to meet Bazaar producers Seppo Seppälä. This looked at the raw version, even though no fiction was made there. Based on that, Seppälä offered El Aboud jobs.

“At first I wasn’t excited. The documentary was supposed to be just a sideline of anthropology. But then I photographed, recorded and edited the first short documentary about a Syrian refugee, a dissident who is also an artist. I did everything myself and got to know that person. ”

Eventually El Aboudi did To the bazaar twenty short documentaries on the culture of immigrants. Now he has been writing a feature film for a long time, for which he has received a grant from the Finnish Film Foundation.

“I would like to do both, but documentary has become a part of my life. It learns a lot when you describe real people and real life. It teaches you to listen to people without judging them. Even though I write fiction now, I never leave documentaries. ”

The school of wishes received the SOS-Children Villages Award at the DOK.fest in Munich in April and the International Series Jury Special Award at the Toronto Hot Docs Festival. Canadian Hot Docs is one of the most prestigious documentary film festivals in the world.

“It was really bad luck that I didn’t get to Toronto when the festival was only held online, like everyone else. Still, the film’s participation and award brought a lot of attention. I gave many interviews and reviews were published around it. ”

El Aboudi is also planning two documentaries, but their progress depends on the corona.

“When making documentaries, it’s important to meet people,” he says.