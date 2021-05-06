60 years old | Dile Kolanen went to play rock in the United States and then began recording his father’s valuable life work.

“When I’m in front of a picture, it’s become a sacred moment for me,” says Dile Kolanen, who has toured the world with Nights Of Iguana.

Musician Jari-Pekka “Dile” Kolasen father Alvar became known in the 1960s as a photographer of public figures. He filmed Singers and Actors almost daily.

Because Kolanen’s work premises were connected to his home in Jorvas, Kirkkonummi, his children could run into anyone of fame at home.

“It was such an everyday routine that I couldn’t remember it as a specialty. The studio was downstairs, and there might be some guy popping into our kitchen at the end of the shoot. Mutsi baked a bun for them and offered them coffee, ”Dile Kolanen recalls.

Tapio Rautavaara, Georg Ots, Carola and Kirka remained from the coffee table at home in the mind of the youngest son in the family. Fredi and Robin came to the shots with new sports cars that were not an everyday sight in 1960s Jorvas.

Kolanen also remembers Edward Vesalan and Harri Saksalan An Apollo band who wanted to be photographed naked dyed in skin paints. It nervoused the father, who had planned to spend time with the family after the filming.

“Dad thought he would survive the filming in an hour, but it took three or four hours to put the paints on. I saw in the kitchen from the top of the stairs that a naked man flashed downstairs, and stuttered to look at. Faija hung from my ear in the dark so I wouldn’t come again. ”

Dile Kolanen as a child was interested in his father’s profession, but music attracted more. The reward for the first summer job was Alice Cooperin Billion Dollar Babies -album. Kolanen received it after developing 3,000 images for his father from the film Uuno Turhapuro.

In the early 1980s, Kolanen joined Lepako’s band. The first recorded band was Pin Ups, but a youth friend Tero “Floyd” Isohannin established with The Nights Of Iguana went further.

The band rose in popularity Dry Nancy with the song, released two acclaimed albums and broke up. The one came back in 1989 when gig requests came from the west coast of the United States.

Hanoi Rocks had aroused interest in the area for Finnish bands playing English-language rock. Kolan also moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of a rock dream.

“The local manager promised to organize so many gigs that he would be able to pay a salary of 1,200 euros a month. I defiled, of course. When I marmat him a year later that I hadn’t made a dollar, he gave me one dollar in his pocket and said you are now. ”

At no point did the four members of Nights Of Iguana get from Finland to America at the same time. The gigs were handled with the help of successors. There were rehearsals three times a day, so getting to know the country was limited, even though Kolanen lived in Los Angeles for a year.

“Of the failed attempts, it was the most failed. But it was also insanely uplifting. ”

To Finland upon his return, Kolanen formed the band Elastic Family and began studying music. The training later led to the work of a bass teacher. His Kruununhaa Bass College is attended by students from children to seniors.

“Many children have grown up and have a good job, but they want more content for life. I have spoken to other music teachers that there should be a social order for an adult music college. ”

With age, Kolanen himself began to go through his father’s life’s work. Most of the negatives were stored, so he began digitizing and publishing the images in collaboration with his siblings.

“I thought I could organize an exhibition if I could find twenty good pictures in the fairy. Now it’s a bit embarrassing, because I’ve scanned or scanned 65,000 of his pictures. At first, I didn’t realize the cultural value of the project either. ”

Pictures has been published in books as well Alvar Kolanen’s photographic collection on a Facebook page where commentators complete their information.

Photos provide a counterbalance to music. Dile Kolanen shoots himself, but also becomes silent with the power of the images as they are digitized.

“I’ve processed images in insane amounts. I play from the music all the time, but when I process the pictures, it stops. When I am in front of a picture, it has become a sacred moment for me. ”