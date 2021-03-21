60 years old | Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen’s career culminated in Tampere in 1999, when he wrote new draft EU conclusions

Mikko Puumalainen has cruised in Brussels and Helsinki – but the justice of society remains a key value.

In the spring of 1979 Helsinki high school graduate Mikko Puumalainen hesitates whether to pursue law or political science. For certainty, he applied for and was admitted to both faculties, but eventually opted for law. That road has drawn.

“I thought of Valtsika as an interest in society and aspects of the welfare state, while the demand for justice and ethical content drew me right, but also the practical channels of influence of a lawyer,” Deputy Chancellor of Justice Puumalainen reveals his youth options.

For him, Jurisprudence was a passel choice. “At its most fascinating, Jurisprudence seems to speak between two kinds of worlds, between abstractions and real life. It allows you to mix different ingredients together, ”he formulates.

Puumalainen has managed to overlap the abstract with everyday life. On the sidelines of a heavy legal career, he has been engaged in legal research all along, and three years ago he defended his doctoral dissertation on the intricacies of constitution and EU law.

At work In a few respects, Puumalainen is closely intertwined with Finland’s EU membership. As early as the 1990s, he worked as a specialist in the EU Delegation in Brussels. “The whole basic mode, of course, changed when our officials stepped into the EU apparatus, and specifically as negotiators to create and shape new standards.”

EU and Finnish laws had to be harmonized.

The hardest and most rewarding place in my career was October 1999, the EU summit in Tampere. Finland held the presidency, and Puumalainen together in the Prime Minister’s Office Antti Peltomäki with paved meeting. Tampere was to strengthen the EU’s position on the aspects of freedom, security and justice.

“But it was seen that the draft conclusions from the EU Council Secretariat are not valid. It was a weekend, and in a great hurry and pressure I made these sketches new, which, except for a couple of points, then remained final, ”says Puumalainen.

The meeting was a success and close legislative work began in the EU. If there is still enthusiasm in the aspects of freedom, security and justice, the situation is decisively better than before the lines were drawn at Tampere House.

“Even now, my share is not ashamed,” says Puumalainen. “The culmination of my professional career was undeniably.”

Renew norms and practices Puumalainen was also allowed to drive in as a minority commissioner, the first of his kind.

“When my work started in 2002, the atmosphere in society was fortunately completely different than it is today. The atmosphere was waiting and curiously interested in the media as well. And there was no overtly hostile reaction, because then there was no such thing. ”

The task area was huge and the staff of the delegate’s office was only a few people, Puumalainen explains. However, the operation got off to a reasonable start. “The Commissioner has thinner resources. Indeed, influence is based more on argumentation and persuasion than on sanctions. Effective measures at the level of the penalty payment should still be increased for the delegate. ”

As Deputy Chancellor of Justice Puumalainen started in 2007. He is responsible for monitoring the legality of the actions of the administration and the courts, and there is also a lot of fuss about citizens’ complaints. In 2018, the agency received about 2,000 and last year 2,800 complaints. Half of the complaints give rise to inquiries, and about two hundred take action.

Mikko Puumalainen aims to direct more supportive resources to the structural problems created by corruption, climate change and digitalisation.

The man is satisfied with the opportunities offered by his position. His ideal is a fair and just society.

“Some kind of all according to embrace the idea I always wanted to cherish.”