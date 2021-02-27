60 years old | Chef Maija Silvennoinen, who is familiar from television, once worked in the top places in Helsinki until she decided to leave her career abroad and return to Saarijärvi.

Maija Silvennoinen, who runs her own vegetarian restaurant in Jyväskylä, swears in the name of authentic flavors, and could not imagine eating snacks.

“HELLO, belongs? I’m in the car. “

Maija Silvennoinen answers the phone off the road. It is early afternoon and Silvennoinen is on his way from Saarijärvi to Jyväskylä. There is the Katriina Vegetarian Restaurant, which he owns.

Labor Day has started in six countries in the morning. Among other things, Silvennoinen has had time to finalize a food article for Kotilääkäri magazine, handle various administrative matters and send the missing papers to his accountant for the financial statements.

Such is the everyday life of an entrepreneur. Constant hurry. “Those hours don’t count. By the way, it would be crazy here, ”Silvennoinen says and laughs.

FROM ISLAND LAKE his journey to the top of domestic gastronomy also began at one time. Silvennoinen was 15 years old when he started as a kitchen assistant at a local Rantasipi hotel.

He moved to Helsinki in the early 1980s. Over the next seventeen years, Silvennoinen slipped through almost all the highlights of his time and ended his capital tour as the chef of the fine restaurant GW Sundmans.

Silvennoinen had been drawn to the world of fine dining. When he felt he had achieved everything in domestic circles, the next natural step would have been to move abroad.

As a single mother of two young children, such a thing seemed impossible to Silvennois. Instead of conquering the world, he packed his belongings and built a house for his family in his childhood landscape on Saarijärvi.

He has not regretted his decision.

Katriina’s Vegetarian Restaurant, which serves vegan food, celebrates its 17th birthday in April. The secret to success has been the same from the beginning: high-quality seasonal products and recipes that emphasize the ingredients ’own taste.

“I myself am not a translator and a regulator. I don’t believe the raw material would get better the more it is processed. I believe in clear and fresh flavors, ”Silvennoinen explains his food philosophy.

TO THE GREAT to the public Silvennoinen’s cooking skills became familiar in the early 1990s from the food program Bon Appétit. The program made him an admired TV star.

Silvennoinen was ahead of his time. The international celebrity chef boom did not really start until the turn of the millennium. TV series Cooking War with From Jyrki Sukula, Harri Syrjänen and Hans Välimäki became the country’s most popular checkered face.

According to Silvennoinen, television has decisively changed the image of the chef’s profession. The appreciation has grown, but at the same time the image of the actual work has become more superficial. The profession of a chef is perceived as a comfortable and trendy pastime.

Silvennoinen says it is an illusion.

“Quite a few top chefs come unless they are inherently talented and have their own fierce fire at work. You really have to love it. The profession of restaurant chef is actually really heavy. ”

SILVENNOINEN spent her youth as a farm daughter in Saarijärvi. He says he learned the importance of the work from an early age. “The buckets were struck in my hand as soon as I learned to walk. We left our barn at five in the morning, and my siblings and I confused the buckets of blood when the animals were slaughtered, ”Silvennoinen lists.

Life on the ranch was largely self-sufficient. The vegetables were picked from their own field. Mushrooms and berries from the forest. Fish from a nearby lake. The food was seasonal. What was on offer was eaten. It developed an uncomplicated and respectful relationship with raw materials, Silvennoinen says.

The love of cooking also ignited from home. Silvennoinen recalls watching as a little girl by the side how his mother and grandmother devotedly prepared traditional Karelian dishes. The sounds and smells of the kitchen intoxicated the mind.

“I immediately felt that this was my thing.”

SILVENNOINEN has worked in the restaurant industry for 45 years. During that time, he has seen the tremendous change that has taken place in Finnish food and restaurant culture.

Developments have not only been positive. Silvennoinen says that nowadays the raw materials are also imported into many restaurant kitchens, largely further processed, instead of being processed from the beginning themselves.

He finds development depressing. “The taste of the food is gone,” Silvennoinen says.

Do you ever oppress yourself? Even at home?

“I can’t do that,” Silvennoinen says.

“I have eaten twenty years plain food with no additives and smell additives and processed foods. They taste just bad. For myself, food is a stimulant and I want to enjoy it. ”