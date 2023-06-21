60 years old | Before her career as a writer, Sari Peltoniemi wrote and sang Noitalinna hura! in the band

Sari Peltoniemi took her inner world to Noitalinna for fun! -to the band’s song lyrics and then to the books.

Author Sari Peltoniemi got excited about reading as a child with the help of his uncle in Kauhava. Eno took him to the library and suggested reading from the shelves.

“He recommended the most wonderful things to me, and in retrospect the mishmash of the material has made me laugh. I read, for example Victor Hugo Wretches, about which I understood nothing. But the most important thing was when eno looked from the shelf Moomin-place of books and said to try those. It influenced my later life and career choice quite a lot,” says Peltoniemi.

Tove Jansson’s the stories, excitement and atmosphere in the books fascinated me. They differed from the folk tales and children’s books that Peltoniemi had read before.

“At that time in the 1970s, there were such passionate realists that you couldn’t even write fantasy unless you concluded that ‘luckily, this was all just a dream.’ Being alienated from everyday life was completely foreign nonsense.”

Peltoniemi the world of imagination has seemed the closest. He has written twenty books, which have often borrowed the means of fantasy.

He is also known as Noitalinna huraa! – as the band’s singer and lyricist. The writing hobby started with a band that was born around a group of friends interested in punk.

“From the beginning, I thought that I wanted to make songs that talk about things other than relationships and the love that comes with it. Those are great things, but there are so many other things in the world,” says Peltoniemi.

“We got excited that we were singing about ghosts and cemeteries.”

The witch castle cheers! released four albums between 1986 and 1991. It became the most famous song Kid brotherwhose life cycle continued when PMMP later made its own version of it.

“Now, with my skills, I wouldn’t dare and wouldn’t dare to perform in public, but I’m really satisfied that my self-criticism was less and I did it,” he says.

“And when I think about today’s eager young people who have great bands, it’s very difficult for them to push themselves the way a band like ours could in the 1980s and 1990s. The whole pattern has changed so much.”

The witch castle cheers! -the decision to end the band was not dramatic, says Sari Peltoniemi.

of the 1990s at the beginning Noitalinna cheers! ceased operations. The decision was not dramatic, because Peltoniemi never liked performing.

“I started waiting for my first child, and that put a stop to gigging quite a bit. It started to feel natural to think that what if this was here now. However, I wanted to do something creative of my own, so I started writing children’s books and short stories in the spare moments that took up taking care of small children.”

Little by little, he started sending his texts to publishing houses and got a response. From the production created over a period of more than 20 years, there are books for different ages, although Peltoniemi is alien to target group thinking. Among other things, short stories and The flea and the girl – a book about a dog and a girl.

When Peltoniemi has gone to talk about his books in schools, he has noticed that elementary school children read gratifyingly diligently.

“I’m not worried about the children’s reading, because they have all kinds of reading habits. They discuss books with each other and are proud of how many books they read. But when you reach puberty, there are a lot of faster, easier and lighter options,” says Peltoniemi.

“It is difficult for literature to compete with it, especially if it is made to compete with the same means.”

Sari Peltoniemi, who lives in Lempäälä, enjoys knitting and mushroom picking.

Last week Peltoniemi got Wonder Girlfor his book Lasten LukuVarkaus, which is awarded to the best children’s book of the previous year. It was pleasant news for him, but life is overshadowed by a serious illness.

However, the need to write that started during the band years has not ended.

“Sometimes it was annoying when I was presenting my books and people were talking about nothing else About the little brother, but at some point it stopped bothering me. I started to think of my songs, my books and other things I’ve done as a single thing that I’ve done,” he says.

“And I’m especially proud of the fact that I’ve done them in my own way.”