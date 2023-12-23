60 years old | Award-winning comic artist Kati Kovács can't go many days without drawing, even when she's sick

At the age of ten, Kati Kovács wrote in a friend's book that she wanted to become a cartoonist. As a teenager, he wanted to go to Italy. Both wishes came true.

“Italy fascinated me even before I was a teenager,” says the comic artist who answers the phone from his home south of Rome Kati Kovács.

The interest grew from the art books of my childhood home.

“It was Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and others, and later all the Impressionists and Expressionists who rushed from different countries after light, warmth and beauty.”

After high school, Kovács went to Rome as an au pair and got to know Italian everyday life, which she describes as colorful.

“During the au pair year, I also met my current husband, but it took another four or five years before I left my studies in Taik and used my savings to buy a one-way ticket to Rome. So I'm still on that journey.”

In 2019, a car fiction book was born from these experiences Quo vadis, Katalin?

A frame from Kati Kovács' comic album Quo Vadis, Katalin?

Kati Kovács fascinated by Italian art, but already as a little girl she had discovered cartoons and the beauty of drawing. Ten-year-old Kati wrote in her friend's book in beautiful handwriting that she wanted to be a cartoonist when she grew up.

“Later it turned into an artist, when I didn't really know where and how to become a cartoonist!”

The environment supported the dream.

Kovács says that he had a happy childhood and youth when it came to drawing: everywhere he was admired and encouraged. Everyone seemed to agree that the girl will become “at least some kind of draftsman”.

“I was constantly drawing! The edges of the pages of schoolbooks are full, in notebooks, and if the paper at home ran out, on the back of father's meeting papers,” Kovács says.

“Mother has told me that sometimes, even with a high fever, when I was lying in bed for a while, I could still get up and go draw something at the table. Then back to bed.”

Kati Kovács wanted to be a cartoonist as a child. The family supported the idea. “Everyone seemed to agree that the girl would become 'at least some kind of draftsman,'” she says.

of the 1970s The girl from Espoo who grew up in Souka admired Asterix's the draftsman Uderzon and Tintin author Hergén work. Comics were read, but the child did not wonder or question their gender roles.

When Kovács turned ten, the first ones appeared in Finnish Quinone Mafaldaswith the main character as a young world healer girl whom Kovács later got to know.

“That's just a great case, I adored that movie! But no cartoon girl or woman was close as a child, like Lindgren's Pippi Longstocking. Peppy-stories were my bible, but about them Peppy“I didn't care at all about cartoons,” the artist recalls.

Kovács considers reading Helsingin Sanomat an important discovery by Claire Bretécher cartoon A useless crowd.

“Finally, there were ordinary women there, and a lot of them. It was drawn really well, the characters really lived.”

Found it also a self portrait.

“Creating my own alter ego probably came partly from the fact that what I wanted to tell was better realized when I felt my character as my own, even if it wasn't one with myself,” Kovács reflects.

You had to be able to draw the character from frame to frame with a side trade. It shouldn't be difficult to draw or look bland.

“And it also had to somehow reflect one's own character.”

Kovács came up with the sideburns and the dress as the hallmarks of the self-portrait.

“Judging from the photos, I often had ponytails and a dress when I was little. Otherwise, I hated all skirts when I liked to climb. The dress fit the Peppi image, and he moved quite freely despite that,” Kovács reminds.

Kati Kovács and Heikki Paakkanen won the 2010 Cartoon Finlandia.

in Italy has a rich and art-oriented history, but its attitudes do not indulge small peeps.

“Patriarchal culture is still deep here, even though its conscious breaking started already in the 1960s,” Kovács assesses.

However, he feels that the patriarchal hierarchy has been shaken with an increasingly hard hand in recent years.

“Social pressure is increasing. There is the #metoo movement and the publicity gained by rapes and so-called femicides.”

The feelings in Italy are the same as in many other countries.

“The general atmosphere is changing, although fear and lack of faith are holding women back. Only a few dare to report the violence or press charges for rape, because the victim is easily blamed, and it's like being a victim again.”

In March, Kati Kovács's newest comic novel Kaya will be published. It is already his 17th album.

In March Kati Kovács's new, hundred-page comic novel is published Kaya. It is the artist's 17th album, and the fourteenth also self-written.

The author himself does not want to talk about the work in advance, but agrees to expand the scope of the topic: sexual violence is at the center of the work.

Sexuality and sexual harassment have been depicted in Kovács' comics before, where the absurd and the grotesque may encounter the entire spectrum of humanity.

Kovács still draws and paints all the time, not only while working but above all for pleasure.

“Two days without drawing is already too much!” he says.

And laugh at it.