60 years old | Author Laura Ruohonen kept her head and kept her own style already at the Theater Academy: “You have to refuse roles that are being forced to offer”

A feminist approach has always been reflected in the texts of author Laura Ruohonen. The new play will be completed next year. “I want to bring poetry back on stage.”

When Laura Ruohonen was a 22-year-old biology student, he encountered a happy crowd of young people on the Seurasaari bridge. One of the crew had been allowed to study dramaturgy at the Theater Academy.

Only then did it become clear to Ruohonen that writing could also be studied.

“It was like a revelation to me. I had thought that God would whisper in the ears of some of the most gifted that now you could write Nummisuutarit or Tomorrow he will come play, ”says Ruohonen at Seurasaari Café.

Ruohonen himself entered the Theater Academy in 1983. He describes the atmosphere of the school at that time as “macho”.

“It’s no coincidence that in my first year of graduation, 60 percent of female actors and men finished zero. I am still going to write about this. ”

One of the school’s teachers urged Grass to cut his long hair. The idea was that a blond ponytail girl should not be considered a serious writer.

However, the young woman retained her own style.

“We have to refuse the roles that are being forced to be offered.”

A feminist grip has always been reflected in the author’s texts. Ruohonen remembers that already in his first poem, published in Retu magazine, a hero named Siru Kivinen was adventuring. He wrote the poem at the age of six.

“I can still memorize it, but I dare not say it,” says the author, who has written several works of children’s poetry.

In Helsinki born and raised Ruohonen has read a lot since he was a child. The Karelian grandmother’s home was decorated with a bookshelf with a comprehensive representation of ancient classics.

Already at the age of eight, Ruohonen wrote that slapstick humor is bursting The tragedy of Antinomos a play in which he forced his friend to perform.

He has been to the theater since he was a child. For example, 1969 left a strong memory Peter Pan, where the protagonist flew wildly on the big stage of the National Theater.

In 2017, Ruohonen himself was allowed to fly an acrobat on the same stage when he wrote and directed at the National Theater The stalactite casemusical.

“I wanted to offer today’s kids the same magical moment I personally experienced during my time. To create a kingdom of freedom where an adult and a child can once and foremost meet on an equal footing. ”

Preferably Laura Ruohonen, who writes in the mornings and evenings, currently works as a freelance writer.

In 2008, he was appointed Professor of Dramaturgy at the Theater Academy. Although Ruohonen was also productive during his school years, he felt that his own artistic career would have had to be put on ice in the future.

“That was one reason I didn’t continue as a professor, even though it was wonderful to work with students.”

At the heart of Ruohonen’s teaching was the question of how multi-thousand-year-old drama literature can come true today.

“For me, drama is the most polyphonic and democratic of the arts. It does not even strive for one truth but gives room for many views, voices and worlds. ”

He is pleased that excellent young dramatists are currently working in Finland. “For that I am indeed a little proud. I’m not saying it’s my credit, but at least I haven’t crumbled these great writers. ”

Laura Ruohonen is currently working on a libretto, a poetry book and a new play.

Ruohosen the first play written for the National Theater Bird or fish was performed in 1991 at Willensauna. The new work will premiere exactly 30 years later, in the same theater.

“It feels relevant.”

Ruohonen does not reveal much about his new play, as he wants to protect the “evolving embryo”.

“I want to bring poetry back to the adult stage,” says a writer who appreciates ancient classics.

Several of Ruohonen’s plays have also been performed abroad. It has been amazing for him to see how his own text is handled in different cultures.

In Russia, in Petrozavodsk, the author was surprised when Olgathe protagonist of the play shot himself with a pistol. In Scotland, on the other hand, the whole day of text discussion was discussed. In England, Grass was drove in a limousine like a rock star. “There, the playwright feels like he has arrived in paradise.”

Own The 60th birthday causes contradictory feelings in the artist: the joy of survival and the horror of aging.

“My strategy is to fully immerse myself in the work. Then I forget to worry. ”

Ruohonen is grateful to have been able to do what he loved as a child for more than 30 years. “I see myself as a lucky survivor.”