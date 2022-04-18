60 years old | As the editor-in-chief of the Lapland People, Antti Kokkonen has seen that in a distinctive province, conflicts arise, especially between the industries.

Antti Kokkonen does not regret leaving the southern media as the editor-in-chief of the Lapland People.

“I realized as soon as this is my job ”, Antti Kokkonen recalls his summer journalist washing in a small magazine, Rakennustuotanto. It was 1985, and since then Kokkonen has accumulated a lot of journalistic work. The early insight fell into place.

Kokkonen is currently the editor-in-chief of the Lapland People, but when he was younger he toured in several media.

“I wanted to learn something new from the industry. It took a couple of years, and a whole decade in Kaleva, Oulu, whose then editor-in-chief From Teuvo Mällinen I best learn deep journalistic virtues: independence, respect for truthfulness, ”says Kokkonen.

Nationwide, it was a difficult task to lead the delivery of politics in Helsingin Sanomat. Kokkonen piloted it for five years. “Of course, there are many different motives in this political landscape, but once you have embraced the values ​​of journalism, you will always remember it.”

Kokkonen considered working hard in delivering Hesar’s policies, the group was dominated by healthy self-esteem combined with professional quality thinking. “If reader barkers came, they were kindly received and strived for better.”

No smoke was blackmailed from inside the newspaper house. “It was very independent, only during the election I always went [päätoimittaja] To Janne Virkkusen presenting what kind of stories are going on. Equality was emphasized. ”

Year 2009 Kokkonen started as editor-in-chief in Lapland Kansa – anything but open-ended. Below was Alma Media’s illegal firing for the newly elected editor-in-chief To Johanna Korhonen, which Kokkonen was therefore asked to replace. In time, Korhonen received compensation for his discrimination.

“Right after the uproar, I thought not to touch the job with a three-meter stick until I realized I hadn’t done anything reprehensible myself when I applied for a job. After all, only Alma Media had acted wrongly, ”Kokkonen said.

“That’s why I was able to agree to be editor-in-chief.”

At first, there was a strong anti-Alma opposition among Lapland People’s journalists, Kokkonen describes – the atmosphere was, to put it mildly, inflamed. “I introduced my own lines and emphasized our editorial independence.”

What is it like to deliver a newspaper in Lapland – is there a difference in the southern media?

“There is a difference. After all, this is the main newspaper in Lapland, with a circulation area of ​​almost half in Finland. Large province, large differences in interest. There are conflicts, especially between industries, there are benefits to reindeer husbandry and tourism, there are prospects for wind power… ”

In a distinctive province, with strong-willed people, cross-cutting perspectives must be reconciled. The situation poses a twofold task for the people of Lapland. “In the matter of the province – through journalism,” the editor-in-chief puts it. “As much as possible, we make news about local topics, which needs to be offset by investigative journalism stuff.”

What about it an authentic fire of journalism, is it still burning under the editor’s skin? “Absolutely. I’m a bit impatient in nature, and when it starts to happen, the blood seems to circulate clearly better. This rapid response overlaps with longer-term economic and political scrutiny and analysis. ”

Kokkonen, who has lived in Lapland since his youth, enjoys Rovaniemi. Enjoyment is improved by a leisure apartment in Partako on the northern shore of Lake Inari. It takes months every year.

There are four hundred kilometers from Rovaniemi to Partakko. In Lapland, it is not a journey and nothing.