60 years old | As a young coach, Reijo Jylhä was nicknamed Saddam-Jylhä: “It wasn’t just a play”

Reijo Jylhä answers a call from the forest. It’s a Sunday afternoon, and Jylhä is on a walk in the scenery of Lake Inari.

“Fished I am and that sort of thing,” he says saldostaan ​​weekend.

Lake Inari has become an important safe haven for Jylhä, where it has been good to retreat to calm down in the middle of the storms. In the rugged wilderness landscapes of Lapland, the former national team pilots are fascinated by the multi-manifestation of nature and strong contrasts between the seasons.

And above all silence.

“For someone, it can be stressful when they hear only their own thoughts. The opposite is true for myself. Even when I was the head coach, the athletes realized that when I leave here, I can be completely at ease. ”

Nerve were tense especially in the early years of their head coaching career. Jylhä rose to the forefront of the cross-country team for the first time in the spring of 2001, in the midst of the worst crisis in Finnish ski history. Below was a recent doping scandal at the Lahti World Championships in skiing.

“I threw myself into work pretty much without thinking about where I had left. I really couldn’t think of anything other than to keep the ship afloat somehow. ”

The start was not promising. In the Salt Lake City Olympics 2002 and Val di Fiemme World Championships, cross-country skiers did not grab any medals. When Kaisa Varis still caught up in the use of the epic, heads began to be demanded on the platter.

“At the time, it felt like we couldn’t make it up anymore,” Jylhä recalls.

Since then, successes began to come. Jylhä has especially remembered the successful Lahti 2017 World Championships, which took place in his second head coaching season, and Iivo Niskasen Olympic gold at 50 kilometers at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

What about in the future? Where are the ivy cliffs and Christian dwarf rapids of the future?

“Now a generational change is underway. Far from it [ideaalitilanteesta] is if we look at the results of the World Cup for young people. That way, of course, can be a concern. However, I believe that we in Finland have the skills to coach. ”

To the brim for himself, the most important thing in sports has always been coaching. He completed his first coaching course at the age of penitentiary.

The real starting shot for a coaching career took place in the early 1980s. At that time, Jylhä was chosen as the district coach of Central Ostrobothnia, and he was included in the salary lists of Vuokatti Sports High School and College. He soon got the nickname Saddam-Jylhä from his students.

“It wasn’t just a play,” Jylhä admits.

Since then, the extracts have softened. In Jylhä’s opinion, authoritarian coaching is part of the scrap yard of history. He says good coaching is questioning rather than commanding, one in which the athlete is given as much of his own responsibility as possible.

“After all, coaching is pretty simple if the athlete is able to tell about their own state of being.”

Much remains to be done.

“There is a strong fear of the Lord in the background in Finnish culture. The kind of humility thinking that just don’t get too proud and start thinking too much about yourself. The way of thinking has also strongly eroded sports culture. Things are approached through negativity and one’s own faults. We dare not win. ”

Nowadays Jylhä works as the top sports coordinator of the Lapland Sports Academy in Rovaniemi. He says he enjoys his job well.

There would have been coulters in larger boots. A few years ago, Jylhä was being planted as the head of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit. However, Jylhä stated that he was not interested in washing. He appealed to the post’s too political nature.

Recently, the relationship between sports and politics has been discussed, for example, in connection with the hockey club Joker’s canceled trip to Belarus. Many have asked why competitions are given to countries that trample on human rights at all. For example, the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in China, which is responsible for continuing human rights abuses.

There is no direct answer to this. However, he acknowledges that it is impossible to distinguish between politics and sport.

“I think the most important thing would be to have a very open discussion on the issue, whatever the conclusions. Decisions should also be well reasoned and ethically sustainable. Now the debate has largely crystallized into the opinions of individuals. ”

And what is his personal position?

“Well, must confess that I have little time thinking about the matter. However, it is not so close to myself. That is why I do not want to take a position very strongly. Still, that doesn’t mean I don’t take it seriously. “