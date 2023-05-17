60 years old | As a documentary photographer, Marita Hällfors has gone on “amazing trips”

“You have to go to people humbly and be grateful that you can,” was the advice of documentary filmmaker Pirjo Honkasalo to Marita Hällfors. It has been useful on filming trips around the world.

Marita Hällfors has shot about 80 films, mostly documentaries. His first paid job was Pirjo Honkasalo as an assistant in the film Tanjuska and 7 devils (1993).

The documentary is about a 12-year-old girl whose father Vasili trying to exorcise devils. It was filmed in a monastery in Estonia.

“The poor convent invited us to dinner. We got fish soup, where the fish was boiled with the bones and everything. It smelled a bit like beef. Pirjo whispered to me that I should finish my plate, smile and say thank you nicely. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to make it as a documentarian,” Hällfors recalls.

Hällfors understood what Honkasalo meant. That you have to approach the people being photographed humbly and be grateful that you can. The advice has been useful to Hällfors on filming trips, when he has, among other things, bowed down to healers in India and tribal chiefs in Africa.

“I’ve learned everything about filming documentaries from Honkasalo,” says Hällfors – although Honkasalo has usually filmed his documentaries himself.

Hällfors has been an assistant to Finland’s most internationally renowned documentarian in a total of four films, including the most famous, 3 rooms of melancholy (2004). In the fifth, Ito – in the competitor’s diary (2010), Hällfors is listed as a photographer alongside Honkasalo.

In India, Hällfors filmed, among other things Jouko Aaltonen Kusum (2000). That’s what he calls a great trip. Both contracted dengue fever. Aaltonen took it in the hospital, Hällfors, while filming Marja Pensalan Soul blackout (2000) in the upper reaches of the Volga.

“It’s been great to promote understanding of other cultures with documentaries. Now we do less of them in faraway countries, because many regions have started making their own documentaries, which is a good thing,” Hällfors thinks.

For example, Indian documentary production has risen to prominence in the world in recent years. In South Korea, the entire documentary production has really only emerged in recent years.

Sociology student Hällfors got excited about the film at the video workshop of the People’s Cultural Association, which Perttu Rastas pulled in the 1980s. Many media artists and experimental filmmakers emerged from there.

“I applied to the University of Applied Arts, where a documentary director’s line had been established in 1988. I don’t think I would have even tried the fiction side. I never decided to become a photographer. It just went that way. The director’s studies have been useful, because even as a cinematographer I understand the directors’ pain.”

Hällfors and Anu Kuivalainen wanted to learn to photograph as well and therefore photographed each other’s student works. Kuivalainen became the leading author of Finnish personal documentaries. Hällfors later shot his film Black cat with a snowman (1999).

Hällfors has only directed a few documentaries. The most important of them is Life after suicide (1999), which deals with relatives of those who have taken their own lives. Its topic was personal to Hällfors.

“When I was ten years old, my father committed suicide. However, I only found out about it when I was 25 years old. Making a film on the subject was a tough experience. Otherwise, as a documentary photographer, I have been able to tell such amazing stories that the need to tell my own stories has faded.”

Another reason was that there weren’t many female cinematographers in the 1990s. On the other hand, in Finland, women have directed documentaries for longer and more than feature films. And many of them already wanted a woman to be the cameraman because of the subjects to be photographed.

Along with Honkasalo, Pensala and Kuivalainen, Hällfors has worked among others Kaija Juurikkalan and Kiti Luostarinen with.

The film the switch to digital is the biggest change in the film industry during Hällfors’ more than 30-year career. It has been useful in the documentary.

“Shooting for the film was always exciting. For example Kusumia we shot in India for six weeks. Only at home in the laboratory did we see what we had obtained. Everything could have gone wrong. In digital photography, you can see the results immediately.”

Jouko Aaltonen Hällfors has filmed the most, seven films. Their latest collaboration, about activists How to fix the world premiered in January at the Docpoint festival.

“Jouko would deserve a big prize, for example Betoni-Juss. In addition to his own projects, he is constantly working for the benefit of the entire film industry.”

Feature films Hällfors has photographed only a few and most of them – six – To Saara Cantellincluding four Onneli and Anneli – children’s film.

The seventh collaboration between Cantelli and Hällfors will premiere in September, Siblings. It’s been seven years in the making. They got the idea by Richard Linklater from the movie Boyhood (2014), which was filmed over ten years. Hällfors sounds enthusiastic.

“In siblings we are on the border between documentary and fiction. I had hoped for such a project for a long time. We decided in advance that we would shoot for seven years. Three actors play siblings who were in their thirties at the beginning.”

Starring Henna Tanskanen, Lauri Tanskanen and Elin Petersdottir. There was a lot of improvisation during filming, and the entire team participated in drafting the script.

“We thought that only the way of doing things would represent the documentary, but the reality surprised us and invaded us. When one of the actors got pregnant, it had to be included in the story.”